CHESTERFIELD — Eureka center fielder Drew Nenninger led off Wednesday’s Suburban Conference Yellow Pool baseball game at Marquette High with a single to center field. He moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Maloy Heaghney and came around to score on a double to right-center by Dakota Joggerst.

In a pitchers duel between Eureka junior righthander Cole Edmiston and Marquette senior lefthander Rusty Graves, that was the day’s only run in a 1-0 Wildcats victory.

It was Eureka’s second Suburban Conference Yellow Pool win over Marquette (14-5-1 overall, 9-3 league) in in as many days. On Tuesday, the Wildcats (22-2, 7-1) beat the Mustangs 7-1 at Eureka.

“That’s as good as it gets for a high school ballgame,’’ Eureka coach Ken Droege said. “Both pitchers threw great; it was an awesome game, competitive on both ends. We were fortunate enough to get the run we needed early and after that, Cole was rock solid.

“I tip my cap to Cole; he just grinded it out for seven innings.”

Pitching in his seventh game and making his second start after starting the season slowly due to some tendonitis, Edmiston pushed his record to 2-1 this season with Wednesday’s stellar complete-game effort. He scattered six hits, including four after two were out, and finished the game with four strikeouts and one walk.

“The season started slowly, but today obviously felt a lot better,’’ said Edmiston, who went 6-1 with two complete games and a 1.67 ERA last year as a sophomore starter. “I was able to get my curve in the zone and my change was OK, but the key was my locating the fastball. I able to throw it where I needed to in key spots.

“I might have been a little nervous early on — any time you face a Rockwood opponent, you know you’re in for a tough game — but as the game went on, I just felt more comfortable out there.”

After Eureka grabbed the lead in the top of the first, Marquette responded with a threat in the bottom of the inning. Carter Creech led off with a hit and Alex Musel reached on an error. Creech moved to third on deep flyout, putting runners at first and third with one out.

But Edmiston sandwiched a popout and flyout around a walk to escape the early jam.

Edmiston pitched around a two-out double by Marquette’s Jake Miller in the second. Then, with two outs in the fourth, Edmiston created his own jam when he misplayed Dominic Anselmo ’s two-out bunt single into a problem with a wild throw past first. Anselmo ended up on third but was stranded there thanks to an inning-ending lineout.

In the Marquette sixth, Caden Throneberry led off with a hit, but Sean Keegan followed with a line drive back up the middle that Edmiston gloved and fired to first to complete a double play. The Mustangs’ Will Malsch followed with a hit, but Edmiston got a flyout to end the inning.

“That double play was huge,’’ Droege said. “That’s what make the game fun, guys making plays and finding ways to win. That’s baseball at its best.”

Eureka managed just three hits off Graves, who entered the game at 5-0 and with a 0.73 ERA. He hit a batter and allowed a hit to Jake Miller in the fourth but got a strikeout to end the threat. With two outs in the Wildcat fifth, after a walk to No. 9 hitter John Nisbet, courtesy runner Hayden Pletz stole a base a base and raced to third when the throw went into center field when no one covered the bag. But Graves got a flyout to end the threat.

Graves struck out six in the tough-luck loss.

“Our pitcher threw a great game and we didn’t do anything offensively to support that effort,’’ Marquette coach John Meyer said. “Eureka’s a good team and their pitcher threw well, too, but over the last two days we played 14 innings and only scored one run. I thought we played pretty well on defense and we shut down their running game, but I also thought we hit way too many soft fly balls over the last two days.

“I’m not happy right now.”

Eureka 1, Marquette 0