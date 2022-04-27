Eureka pulls Houdini act for conference win over Marquette

CLARKSON VALLEY — Emotions were riding high in the dugout Wednesday afternoon when Jeremy Lummus walked off the mound.

The Eureka senior pitcher played magician all day long to keep Marquette off the scoreboard. Each time he flirted with danger, he found a way to get out of it.

When he got to the bench, he knew he was going to have to rely on someone else to pull this one out.

Good thing Matteo Grassi studied at the same escape artist school.

"My emotions were probably higher than anyone else's, but that was just big to have someone come in like that and get two popups," Lummus said.

Lummus and Grassi combined to blank Marquette 2-0 in a Suburban Conference Yellow Pool baseball game at Marquette High School.

"This win means a lot," Lummus said. "This team feeds off momentum so to get rolling and keep on going, we'll keep on going in conference play."

Eureka (19-4 overall, 6-0 conference), the No. 6 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, picked up its fourth consecutive win over the Mustangs.

The 19 wins are the most for the Wildcats in a season since 2018.

"Every win is the biggest win of the year," Eureka coach James Daffron said. "At this point, this is the biggest win we've had all year. We've got to just grind it out and get ready for the playoffs."

Lummus pitched 6 1-3 innings, gave up seven hits, struck out five and walked four.

In six of his seven innings, the 6-foot-4 right-hander allowed a Marquette runner to reach scoring position.

"We've just got to let guys battle through things," Daffron said. "We have to let them get to the pitch count, let them learn in those high-pressure situations and this is the perfect time to do that."

In the seventh inning, Lummus hit his pitch count and was lifted when Marquette (12-11, 3-5) loaded the bases with one out.

Daffron turned to Grassi to get the save.

"The last thing (Daffron) said to me when I got on the field was 'Matteo be a leader,'" Grassi said. "I know I'm that guy for my team. I'm here to back up the team and back up Jeremy's amazing game."

Grassi induced two popups to secure Lummus' fifth win of the season and record his first save of the season.

"I felt like we let the moment get too big and that's been kind of a theme that we're too amped up," Marquette coach John Meyer said. "We didn't need to win the game in one swing, we just needed to keep it rolling and we're not doing a good job of that."

Lummus stranded 11 Marquette runners and pointed to his defense as the reason for his success.

Nearly matching Lummus was Marquette junior Warner Lenahan, who pitched 6 1-3 innings, giving up one run on three hits and striking out seven.

Eureka's Carter Luft broke up the shutout by dashing home on a groundout in the third inning. Matt Burrows tacked on some insurance with a groundout RBI in the seventh inning to push the Wildcats' lead to 2-0.

"We were fortunate enough to get a win against a good team like Marquette," Daffron said. "Their pitching staff was lights out."

