Father McGivney advances to first baseball sectional final

"It's baseball," Carrollton coach Ryan Howard said. "They're human at the end of the day. It was what it was. My boys played my hearts out and that's all I could ask for."

Sowerwine sent the non-pitch deep to the center fielder who squeezed it for what would have been the final out of the inning. But with the balk called, the Griffins scored to increase their lead to 6-3. Sowerwine reached first after getting hit by the next pitch before Daniel Gierer laced a single to keep the inning going.

Then Rodgers delivered a stand-up double, his second extra-base hit of the day, to push the Father McGivney lead 8-3.

"I've been seeing the ball well all week," Rodgers said. "My approach has been up the middle and get those runs in."

Griffins senior catcher Luke Deakos tacked on an insurance run with an RBI double in the fifth to push the lead to 9-3.

Rodgers finished with a team-high three RBI. Sophomore Gabe Smith went 1-for-2 with two RBI.

After a rocky start, Smith was the picture of efficiency on the mound for the Griffins. The 6-foot-4 righty allowed two earned runs on six hits and struck out eight. Of his 90 pitches, 59 of them were called strikes.