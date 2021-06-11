Father McGivney blanks Greenfield to continue dream season

Rodgers (8-0) entered the game with a 1.05 ERA. He struck out 11 in a five-inning shutout with one walk and one hit batter. He gave up three hits, all doubles.

"Walking the first hitter was not in the plan," Griffins senior catcher Luke Deakos said. "Jack is a very composed pitcher out there. He doesn't get flustered. He knew he had runners on, but I wasn't worried and I don't think he was worried. He made some great pitches and hit his spots and got out of it. He just did a great job. He painted the black today. He lives for this kind of moment."

Rodgers noted he was probably trying to do a little too much in the first inning.

"I knew they had great hitters coming up and Luke called a great game back there and I hit my spots," Rodgers said. "I knew I had to battle and get down and get it done."

Greenfield coach Jacob McEvers lamented the fact no Tigers player could come through with a clutch hit in the first that might have changed the way the game played out.

"We had some guys who just weren't able to pull the trigger," McEvers said. "It kind of swung right there. I give Father McGivney credit. They took advantage right away. They put the ball in play and jumped on us. They never looked back."

Indeed.