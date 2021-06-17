Father McGivney falls to South Central in Class 1A baseball state championship game

Father McGivney (31-7) showed signs of that heart in the top of the seventh inning as it chased South Central starter Spencer Johannes from the game.

But South Central coach Curt Jones turned to his ace, Chase Dodson, who had 20 pitches remaining on the day.

"I think (Johannes) just ran out of gas, but I'm so glad we had Chase back there for 20 pitches," Jones said. "It's nice to bring him in that situation."

Dodson induced a double-play ground ball on which the Griffins managed to score a run to cut into the lead before another grounder closed the book on the season.

An offensive juggernaut that averaged more than nine runs a game, Johannes was untouchable for the Cougars on the mound. The senior went six innings, striking out nine and giving up one run on six hits.

"We saw some scouting reports and he had struggled the last month and we thought we could get to him early, but boy he kept us off balance all night," Erwin said. "We have a lot of really good hitters, but he just kept us off balance."

Father McGivney freshman Nathan Terhaar came through in the clutch again with an RBI single in the fifth inning to score Jackson Rodgers to tie the game at 1.