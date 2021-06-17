Father McGivney falls to South Central in Class 1A baseball state championship game

NORMAL, Ill. — It stung as Luke Deakos stood on the field, but he smiled through the pain.
The Father McGivney senior looked back on his four years as a Griffin and forced back tears as he held the Illinois Class 1A baseball runner-up trophy.
"It's one game that didn't go our way, but that doesn't define our season," Deakos said. "That doesn't define us as a team or define us as people."
Father McGivney fell one game short of the ultimate prize, falling to Farina South Central 4-2 in the Class 1A state championship Thursday at Illinois State University's Duffy Bass Field.
"It hurts," Father McGivney coach Chris Erwin said. "These boys played really hard. We're on the bottom side of this. They'll remember this in a couple of days and a couple of years we did something special. I'm so proud of them."
In just its second year of varsity play, Father McGivney set the program record in wins with 31, a vast improvement from its four-win total two years ago.
Earlier on Thursday, the Griffins earned a spot in their first title game with a 5-1 victory against Newark in their first semifinal.
"I was hoping that we could break .500 and I wasn't that confident in that back then, but we got a new coaching staff, a change in mentality and in everything," Deakos said. "The culture became elite. Elite in talent and elite in heart."
Father McGivney (31-7) showed signs of that heart in the top of the seventh inning as it chased South Central starter Spencer Johannes from the game.
But South Central coach Curt Jones turned to his ace, Chase Dodson, who had 20 pitches remaining on the day.
"I think (Johannes) just ran out of gas, but I'm so glad we had Chase back there for 20 pitches," Jones said. "It's nice to bring him in that situation."
Dodson induced a double-play ground ball on which the Griffins managed to score a run to cut into the lead before another grounder closed the book on the season.
An offensive juggernaut that averaged more than nine runs a game, Johannes was untouchable for the Cougars on the mound. The senior went six innings, striking out nine and giving up one run on six hits.
"We saw some scouting reports and he had struggled the last month and we thought we could get to him early, but boy he kept us off balance all night," Erwin said. "We have a lot of really good hitters, but he just kept us off balance."
Father McGivney freshman Nathan Terhaar came through in the clutch again with an RBI single in the fifth inning to score Jackson Rodgers to tie the game at 1.
"I don't think he understands the gravity of what we just did," Erwin said. "He just stepped up and said I'm going to hit the ball. He did and he did it often."
Though the outcome wasn't what he was hoping for, Deakos knows that in a few years he and the rest of his team will be proud of what they accomplished.
"We know how hard we worked for it and we know all the early mornings, long practices team meetings and how much it took to get it," Deakos said. "I couldn't ask anything more from these guys. They put their heart and soul into this team and this season. I could never ask for a better group of guys."