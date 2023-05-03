GLEN CARBON — It would be hard for anyone on Father McGivney's baseball roster to ignore.

The Griffins have played 29 games.

After Wednesday, they have 29 wins.

"We don't talk about the number of wins, we talk about each game, each approach and each at bat," Father McGivney coach Chris Erwin said. "That's how you put them together. If you start talking about something crazy like that, then it never happens."

Father McGivney pushed its winning streak to 29 games with a 12-1 victory over Belleville West at Father McGivney High School.

Father McGivney (29-0), the No. 1 small school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, is one of two area teams, joining Gillespie, still without a loss.

The Griffins' start to a season is the best for any area team since Edwardsville won all 40 of its games in 1998. Vianney won its first 21 games in 2018.

Both of those teams won state championships.

The Griffins haven't felt the pressure build as each game goes by without a loss on their record.

"I know we are probably the most prepared team there is," Father McGivney senior pitcher Gabe Smith said. "Before each game, we feel like we know everything we need to know about a team. Being prepared and all the reps we got in the offseason and in season, we don't take a day off. That helps us know that we have a team that can beat anyone, and it doesn't make us nervous."

Smith, an Ole Miss commit, spun a gem Wednesday by displaying his full arsenal of pitches against Belleville West (10-11).

"I was focused on my mechanics and letting everything else flow," Smith said. "I thought that really helped my command in all of my pitches."

Smith picked his fourth win and first complete game, going all five innings in the game ended by the 10-run rule, giving up one run on two hits and striking out 11.

Of his 79 pitches thrown, 53 were for strikes.

"I thought that's the best he's looked all year," Erwin said. "His command throughout the zone was the best I've seen."

Father McGivney's offense scored double digits for the 18th time this year, with Smith going 2 for 4 with two RBI while senior outfielder Daniel Gierer went 1 for 3 with two RBI.

The offense worked eight walks out of the Belleville West pitching staff.

"Collectively, that's the best approach all year," Erwin said. "There have been a lot of guys who have taken good approaches, but as a team, we stayed really focused (Wednesday)."

The Maroons tagged Smith with a run in the fourth inning with Brody O'Donnell collecting an RBI.

The walks hurt, but three Maroons errors in the field helped turn the game into a blowout.

"We really struggled, dropping a few popups we shouldn't drop," Belleville West coach Todd Baltz said. "Couple plays in the infield that should have been made we didn't, and it just spiraled out of control."

The Maroons have dropped six in a row after winning 10 of their first 15. Baltz's message was a positive one to his team as it hits the home stretch of the regular season.

"Just trying to stay positive and moving in the right direction," Baltz said. "The postseason is the most important part of the season. All of this can be forgotten. Everyone will remember how you finish."