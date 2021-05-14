Father McGivney offense continues to sizzle in win over Jerseyville

It was one of three home runs for the Griffins.

Sowerwine and sophomore Jackson Rodgers sent bombs over the left-field fence.

Sowerwine's three-run shot came in a four-run first before Rodgers' two-run shot highlighted a five-run second inning.

"I was looking at their stats all day today trying to get a scouting report on them and they're the real deal," Jerseyville coach Darren Perdun said. "One through nine, they don't have an easy out. We knew we'd have our hands full coming into this."

Jerseyville (8-9), which trailed 9-0 after two innings, managed to claw its way back into the game. After mustering just two hits over the first two innings, the Panthers scratched across seven runs on six hits over the final five innings and had a chance to breakthrough in the top of the sixth inning.

"Teams like this don't quit," Erwin said. "They're always going to come back and chip away. They're going to put pressure back on us."

The Panthers loaded the bases with nobody out in the sixth inning, trailing 12-6, but were only able to scratch across the lone run.

"We battled enough to keep it interesting, but we didn't battle enough to win today," Perdun said.