Father McGivney offense continues to sizzle in win over Jerseyville

GLEN CARBON — If there was a scoreboard beyond the outfield, the lights may have already burned out.
The Father McGivney baseball team is that hot at the plate.
The Griffins gave their scorekeeper another workout as they defeated Jerseyville 15-7 on Friday at Father McGivney.
"Everyone is seeing the ball like a beach ball," Father McGivney senior Drew Sowerwine said. "We're hammering the ball and we don't have a single guy who can't hit the ball (hard)."
Father McGivney (16-4), the No. 8 small school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, tallied double digits in a game for the 14th time this season.
The Griffins equaled a season-high with 16 hits - tying the effort in a 16-10 win over Odin on April 21.
"They're doing exactly what we talked about ever since the offseason," Father McGivney coach Chris Erwin said. "We want to be aggressive and seeing the pitch we want to hit and being aggressive on that pitch."
The powerful lineup was led by sophomore Gabe Smith, who went 3-for-4 with four RBI and a two-run home run.
"I was really seeing the ball well," Smith said. "I was letting the ball travel deep and let my barrel do the work."
It was one of three home runs for the Griffins.
Sowerwine and sophomore Jackson Rodgers sent bombs over the left-field fence.
Sowerwine's three-run shot came in a four-run first before Rodgers' two-run shot highlighted a five-run second inning.
"I was looking at their stats all day today trying to get a scouting report on them and they're the real deal," Jerseyville coach Darren Perdun said. "One through nine, they don't have an easy out. We knew we'd have our hands full coming into this."
Jerseyville (8-9), which trailed 9-0 after two innings, managed to claw its way back into the game. After mustering just two hits over the first two innings, the Panthers scratched across seven runs on six hits over the final five innings and had a chance to breakthrough in the top of the sixth inning.
"Teams like this don't quit," Erwin said. "They're always going to come back and chip away. They're going to put pressure back on us."
The Panthers loaded the bases with nobody out in the sixth inning, trailing 12-6, but were only able to scratch across the lone run.
"We battled enough to keep it interesting, but we didn't battle enough to win today," Perdun said.
Senior Clark Norris and junior Sam Lamer collected two RBI each for the Panthers.
Father McGivney has won eight of nine home games in its brand new field, scoring eight or more run in each triumph.
"We've been waiting so long for us to get this park built and to have it here on campus (is special)," Erwin said. "I believe we have something special here, the boys really enjoy playing here. They get up when we're playing here."