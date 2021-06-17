Father McGivney runs its way to Class 1A baseball title game

NORMAL — Nathan Terhaar figured he would be cheering on his teammates from the bench Thursday morning.

The seldom-used freshman had no idea that he would be thrust into the most important game in the history of the Father McGivney baseball program.

Terhaar stepped up in a big way as Father McGivney advanced to its first state championship game by defeating Newark 5-1 in a Class 1A semifinal contest at Duffy Bass Field on the campus of Illinois State University.

"We had no idea that was going to happen," Father McGivney coach Chris Erwin said. "Nathan Terhaar stepped in and played a whale of a game. We're super proud of him."

Father McGivney (31-6) will play Mount Pulaski or South Central at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Class 1 state championship game.

"It means a lot," Terhaar said. "It's great to play with these guys. We've got a good club here and I can't wait for that game."

Terhaar, who entered the game with five at-bats for the entire season, came on after starting third baseman Jacob McKee injured his leg on the second pitch of the game. The freshman stepped up in a big way, going 2-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI.