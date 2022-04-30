Father McGivney slugs past Alton to run win streak to 21 consecutive games

GLEN CARBON — Wind whipped around the ballpark Saturday as Nathan Terhaar stood in the batter's box.

The Father McGivney sophomore saw his teammates launch the ball into the jet stream with good results.

He figured he may as well do the same.

"Especially with the wind, I felt like I may have gotten one," Terhaar said.

Terhaar's home run was the last of three the Griffins blasted over the fence as they muscled past Alton 13-10 in a nonconference baseball game at Father McGivney High School.

"Big days for our hitter," Father McGivney coach Chris Erwin said. "We saw the ball well, let it get deep (in the zone) and put good swings. It was a hitters' day at the ballpark."

Father McGivney (22-3), the No. 2 ranked small school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, stretched its winning streak to a program-record 21 games.

The Griffins went undefeated in the month of April. The only other area team to achieve that feat this year was Edwardsville (21-0).

"I think it's just a mentality of our guys," Erwin said. "I thought we played pretty decent in those first four games. We battled in those games, had a clunker there in that third loss, but for the most part, we battled. I knew we had a good team and I knew we'd come back."

Terhaar had launched his first career home run on Friday in a blowout win over Springfield Southeast and connected on a 3-1 fastball for career home run No. 2 against Alton (5-15).

His two-run blast capped a seven-run outburst in the second inning as Gabe Smith launched one to the opposite field for a two-run shot.

With the wind gusting at upwards of 20 mph to left field, Father McGivney got an early spark from sophomore Nicholas Franklin.

Franklin connected on his first career home run, but even the sophomore didn't know if he got enough of it.

"When it came off the bat, I thought I just missed it," Franklin said.

The wind helped power it over the fence to cap off a four-run first inning.

In the seven-inning affair, the Griffins bashed out 13 hits and posted a .871 slugging percentage as a team against the Alton pitching staff.

Junior Daniel Gierer and Terhaar both went 3-for-4 at the plate with two RBI each. Gabe Smith paced the offense with three RBI on a 2-for-4 performance at the plate.

"We're just seeing the ball really well," Franklin said.

While the offense pounced in the first two innings, Alton senior Caden Laslie came on in relief and effectively handcuffed the blazing offense.

"He did a good job," Alton coach Scott Harper said. "He hasn't thrown a lot for us but he has a good arm. We struggled and today we needed it. It was huge to come in and put in the stopgap."

Laslie pitched the final four innings, giving up two runs on four hits and striking out six.

Alton sophomore Austin Rathgeb took advantage of the gusting wind and blasted a no-doubter over the left-field fence for his second career home run. But the Redbirds only mustered four hits against the Father McGivney pitching staff.

The Griffins allowed nine walks and committed four errors in the field that the Redbirds took full advantage of until Father McGivney sophomore Ryker Keller came on in relief and slammed the door.

The sophomore went 2 1-3 innings in relief and struck out four while walking one.

