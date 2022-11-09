Father McGivney's Rodgers, Smith sign Division I baseball deals

GLEN CARBON — When Chris Erwin assumed the reins of the Father McGivney baseball program, he could only dream about one of his players signing to play for an NCAA Division I school.

But the coach saw glimpses that made him hopeful.

Then after he saw his two sophomores flash unhittable stuff on the mound, he knew.

"They started throwing on the mound and dominating, it became something I thought could happen," Erwin said.

Jackson Rodgers and Gabe Smith made their coach's dream a reality Wednesday when they signed letters of intent to play baseball at Western Illinois University and the University of Mississippi, respectively.

"I think those programs are getting very good ball players," Erwin said. "Both are going to be pleased with what they're getting."

Wednesday was the first day high school athletes could sign a national letter of intent with NCAA Division I and NCAA Division II schools.

Both Smith and Rodgers have been instrumental in helping build a program that only had four varsity wins in its young program history before they stepped on campus. In just two years, the duo has helped the Griffins amass 63 wins and a Class 1A runner-up finish in 2021.

"It's because of these two and other kids in the program," Erwin said. "Certainly that first run when they were sophomores, we had great senior leadership that they got to learn from and developed their own culture."

Both are explosive with a bat but both are happy to hang up the batting gloves if it means more time on the mound.

"Pitching is my favorite thing," Smith said. "In high school, I'm going to do both sides and we've got one goal, so I'm going to hit while I'm here."

"I toyed with the idea of two-waying but I want to focus on pitching," Rodgers echoed. "I like hitting, but I love pitching."

The duo has combined to go 24-5, with Rodgers working a perfect 9-0 record on the mound as a sophomore. Both are masters in the strike zone, combining to total 262 strikeouts in 179 and 1/3 innings pitched.

With a new coach being installed in Macomb, Rodgers wanted to be part of the change and help lead a resurgence for the Leathernecks.

"I went up there and it felt like a fit," Rodgers said. "The program is growing and they're looking to do things to the facility and I'm wanting to be part of that change."

For Smith, he's just the latest St. Louis area athlete to make the trip to Oxford.

He joins Belleville East's Zander Mueth as the latest recruits for the 2022 national champions that featured the likes of Westminster's Kevin Graham and Lafayette's John Kramer.

"A bunch of players from here are striving to go there and making huge jumps in their developments," Smith said.

Though they're ready to make the leap to the college level, both feel that they have unfinished business left at Father McGivney.

"We had an early exit last year and that wasn't the plan, if anything that lit a fire in us," Rodgers said. "Getting to state, that's the goal. That's the only thing we'll be satisfied with this year."