Father McGivney's Rodgers, Smith sign Division I baseball deals

GLEN CARBON — When Chris Erwin assumed the reins of the Father McGivney baseball program, he could only dream about one of his players signing to play for an NCAA Division I school.

But the coach saw glimpses that made him hopeful. 

Then after he saw his two sophomores flash unhittable stuff on the mound, he knew.

"They started throwing on the mound and dominating, it became something I thought could happen," Erwin said. 

Jackson Rodgers and Gabe Smith made their coach's dream a reality Wednesday when they signed letters of intent to play baseball at Western Illinois University and the University of Mississippi, respectively.

"I think those programs are getting very good ball players," Erwin said. "Both are going to be pleased with what they're getting."

Wednesday was the first day high school athletes could sign a national letter of intent with NCAA Division I and NCAA Division II schools. 

Both Smith and Rodgers have been instrumental in helping build a program that only had four varsity wins in its young program history before they stepped on campus. In just two years, the duo has helped the Griffins amass 63 wins and a Class 1A runner-up finish in 2021. 

"It's because of these two and other kids in the program," Erwin said. "Certainly that first run when they were sophomores, we had great senior leadership that they got to learn from and developed their own culture."

Both are explosive with a bat but both are happy to hang up the batting gloves if it means more time on the mound.

"Pitching is my favorite thing," Smith said. "In high school, I'm going to do both sides and we've got one goal, so I'm going to hit while I'm here."

"I toyed with the idea of two-waying but I want to focus on pitching," Rodgers echoed. "I like hitting, but I love pitching."

The duo has combined to go 24-5, with Rodgers working a perfect 9-0 record on the mound as a sophomore. Both are masters in the strike zone, combining to total 262 strikeouts in 179 and 1/3 innings pitched. 

With a new coach being installed in Macomb, Rodgers wanted to be part of the change and help lead a resurgence for the Leathernecks.

"I went up there and it felt like a fit," Rodgers said. "The program is growing and they're looking to do things to the facility and I'm wanting to be part of that change."

For Smith, he's just the latest St. Louis area athlete to make the trip to Oxford.

He joins Belleville East's Zander Mueth as the latest recruits for the 2022 national champions that featured the likes of Westminster's Kevin Graham and Lafayette's John Kramer.

"A bunch of players from here are striving to go there and making huge jumps in their developments," Smith said.

Though they're ready to make the leap to the college level, both feel that they have unfinished business left at Father McGivney.

"We had an early exit last year and that wasn't the plan, if anything that lit a fire in us," Rodgers said. "Getting to state, that's the goal. That's the only thing we'll be satisfied with this year."

Class of 2023 area college signings: NCAA Division I and II

Area college signings for NCAA Division I and II schools, as submitted by athletics directors and coaches.

Email signings information to: cgove@stltoday.com

Format: Jane Doe, Edwardsville, soccer, St. Louis University

First Last High school Sport University
Bailey Allen Webster Groves soccer Truman State
Jonah Allison Hillsboro cross country SIU Carbondale
Josh Allison Hillsboro cross country SIU Carbondale
Maya Anderson MICDS track Kentucky
Rylie Andrews St. Joseph's golf Missouri State
Maggie Arceneaux Lafayette diving Missouri State
Natalie Avise Parkway South lacrosse Drury
Olivia Baca Edwardsville soccer Xavier
Emily Baker Alton soccer Southeast Missouri
Peyton Baker Alton soccer McKendree
Estelle Ballet John Burroughs field hockey Brown
Kamryn Bea O'Fallon Christian soccer Southern Indiana
Kennedy Bernsen Fort Zumwalt West soccer North Texas
Charles Berry Lafayette baseball Truman State
Addie Biehl St. Dominic soccer Illinois-Springfield
Sofia Birkenholz Francis Howell softball Truman State
Alli Bishop Westminster volleyball South Carolina-Aiken
Danielle Blackstun Fort Zumwalt West softball Missouri
Emma Blaine Francis Howell Central volleyball Troy
Maleah Blomenkamp Freeburg softball SIU Edwardsville
Maddie Bowman St. Joseph's soccer Cincinnati
Wyatt Brown Affton baseball Eastern Illinois
David Broughton Vianney baseball Quincy
Jackson Brungart Whitfield cross country/track Coastal Carolina
Khayli Buckels Parkway South tennis Omaha
Vivian Burke Webster Groves soccer Austin Peay
Charlie Burt Chaminade baseball Truman State
Sam Cardwell De Smet baseball Maryville
Hailey Carmichael Fort Zumwalt East cross country/track Trevecca Nazarene
Brooke Cattoor Fort Zumwalt South soccer Missouri State
Caleb Cheatham Francis Howell Central baseball McKendree
Aiden Cizek Lafayette baseball Missouri S&T
Brooke Coffey Incarnate Word basketball Illinois State
Julia Coleman Westminster basketball Texas State
Taylor Colmo Francis Howell soccer McKendree
Erin Connolly Clayton soccer Wisconsin
Quinn Conroy St. Joseph's soccer Rockhurst
Quinn Council Chaminade baseball Lindenwood
Georgia Cox Collinsville soccer McKendree
David Cross Francis Howell Central wrestling Missouri
Mary Grace Cummings Francis Howell Central lacrosse Quincy
Josh Cunningham De Smet baseball St. Louis U.
Abbie Danchus St. Dominic softball Truman State
Kenton Deverman Fort Zumwalt West baseball Evansville
Ana DiMaria Cor Jesu soccer Missouri
Ean DiPasquale Belleville East baseball Minnesota State
Evelyn Doles Whitfield equestrian SMU
Anna Duncan St. Joseph's volleyball Manhattan
Katy Fitzler St. Dominic soccer Drury
Conner Flieg Lutheran South baseball Drury
Chavi Flowers Incarnate Word track Illinois State
Caroline Foltz Cor Jesu swimming Indiana
Ella Gaona Nerinx Hall volleyball Florida State
Ashley Geluck Belleville West volleyball Lindenwood
Lucy Grier Francis Howell lacrosse Dominican
Adam Hachman Timberland baseball Arkansas
Matthew Haefner Lafayette basketball Truman State
Olivia Hahn Incarnate Word basketball Maryville
Avery Hamilton Edwardsville basketball Illinois-Springfield
Madelyn Hartman Lafayette volleyball Arkansas Tech
Reagan Hegarty Timberland soccer Drury
Abby Hickman St. Joseph's beach volleyball McKendree
Riley Hoff Francis Howell lacrosse Rockhurst
Alexa Holley Triad soccer Maryville
Jordan Hollingsworth St. Dominic soccer Lindenwood
Evan Hook Westminster baseball UT-Permian Basin
Aidan Houseworth Chaminade baseball Arkansas State
Jordan Gary Collinsville soccer St. Louis U.
Emma Gianino Nerinx Hall soccer Dayton
Madison Gieisler Parkway South soccer Southeast Missouri
Sarah Gilmore St. Joseph's soccer Rockhurst
Audrey Goodyear Parkway South soccer Ball State
Karsen Jany Columbia softball St. Louis U.
Megan Jeremias Collinsville soccer Murray State
Kate Johnson Parkway South soccer Southern Indiana
Nicole Johnson Edwardsville golf Middle Tennesse State
Brian Jubelt Gillespie baseball McKendree
Kylie Kallision Francis Howell soccer Missouri-St. Louis
Owen Kelly Belleville East baseball St. Louis U.
Addi Kersting St. Charles volleyball Troy
Kilian Kohl St. Joseph's soccer Lindenwood
Greta Kohnz Notre Dame soccer Illinois-Springfield
Julia Lammert Ursuline soccer Missouri-St. Louis
Anna Loeffelman Cor Jesu lacrosse Rockhurst
Samantha Lee Westminster swimming IUPUI
Kate MacBryde Webster Groves rowing North Carolina
Josie Maddox Francis Howell soccer Missouri-St. Louis
Kasenna Mamroth Fort Zumwalt West swimming Virginia Military
Jimmy Mannino Hillsboro cross country Arkansas State
Dylan Mannino Belleville East baseball Western Kentucky
Mia Martin St. Joseph's soccer George Mason
Taylor Martin Columbia soccer Missouri-St. Louis
Carolyne Mathenia Belleville West soccer Illinois-Springfield
Ella McAleenan Nerinx Hall soccer Lindenwood
Alivia McCulla Parkway South basketball Rockhurst
Abigail McMaster Cor Jesu soccer Rockhurst
Lauren Meindl Timberland golf Drury
Patrick Mendiola Belleville East baseball St. Louis U.
Sophie Mika Ursuline volleyball Colorado State-Pueblo
Zoe Mitchell Timberland beach volleyball USC
Megan Molner Incarnate Word soccer Northern Kentucky
Isabel Montileone Fort Zumwalt South soccer Quincy
Ally Moore Fort Zumwalt South soccer Arkansas State
Colin Mueth Vianney baseball Truman State
Zander Mueth Belleville East baseball Mississippi
Mary Kate Mulvaney St. Dominic volleyball Florida Southern
Dylan Murphy Columbia basketball St. Leo
Kennedy Newman Francis Howell soccer McKendree
Tkiyah Nelson Whitfield basketball SIU Carbondale
Kara Niewoehner Lafayette lacrosse Davidson
Anna Pagano Notre Dame soccer Kansas State
Tanner Paschke Fort Zumwalt North baseball Iowa
Elise Paul Lutheran South volleyball SIU Edwardsville
Bobby Pauly Orchard Farm soccer SIU Edwardsville
Bryn Pawlik Fort Zumwalt South rowing Kansas State
Abby Peterson Sullivan basketball Missouri-St. Louis
Juliette Phillips MICDS swimming Binghamton
Eric Podgorny MICDS baseball Xavier
Ella Post Incarnate Word soccer Missouri Western
Esther Pottebaum John Burroughs field hockey Stanford
Natalie Potts Incarnate Word basketball Nebraska
Nina Preusser Nerinx Hall soccer St. Louis U.
Lucy Price Parkway South swimming Lindenwood
Nick Pugh St. Charles baseball McKendree
Morgan Puszkar Timberland soccer Truman State
AJ Rallo Whitfield wrestling Bellarmine
Griffin Ray Hillsboro wrestling Nebraska
Julia Ray MICDS cross country/track Tennessee
Maggie Reed Visitation field hockey Miami (Ohio)
Tess Reed Visitation field hockey Iowa
Braelynn Reese Hazelwood Central volleyball Central State
Gabby Rettinghaus Timberland golf Missouri Southern
Jackson Rodgers Father McGivney baseball Western Illinois
Brendan Rodis Vianney baseball Rockhurst
Brayden Rubel Francis Howell Central baseball Maryville
Jessi Rudar Winfield socccer Missouri Western
Trey Rusthoven Fort Zumwalt East golf Central Michigan
Annie Ryan St. Joseph's field hockey Ohio
Elizabeth Saitz Lutheran South track Missouri S&T
Parker Scheele MICDS soccer Indiana
Sophia Schoen Nerinx Hall soccer McKendree
Drew Schulte Troy baseball Drury
Lucie Schwartz Visitation soccer St. Louis U.
Garrett Shearer St. Louis U. High baseball Northwestern
Julia Shoults St. Dominic soccer Rockhurst
Magdalena Singleton Parkway South cross country/track Missouri State
Ellie Skale John Burroughs beach volleyball Santa Clara
Caitlyn Smith St. Dominic soccer Rockhurst
Gabe Smith Father McGivney baseball Mississippi
Hailey Smith Timberland track Missouri S&T
Madison Smith St. Joseph's volleyball Illinois State
Keira Smyser Cor Jesu soccer Iowa
Adam Snoke Lutheran South cross country/track Tennessee
Avery Stanfill Westminster volleyball Harding
Gabby Starman Fort Zumwalt North soccer Indiana State
Katie Steinhoff Fort Zumwalt West soccer Arkansas State
Kendall Stone Visitation golf Rockhurst
Cannon Stuckey Lafayette baseball Drury
Kylee Sullivan Parkway South swimming Missouri
Cami Torres Cor Jesu rowing Seattle
Jacie Tottleben Visitation soccer Rockhurst
Alli Tudor Holt softball Lindenwood
Kayla Ulrich Sullivan softball Missouri State
Madison Valenti Francis Howell Central soccer Illinois State
Abby Vaughn Incarnate Word soccer Illinois-Springfield
Abby Venhaus Columbia track Eastern Illinois
Kate Virtel Cor Jesu soccer Belmont
Dominic Voegele Columbia baseball Kansas
Bryan J. Ward Chaminade basketball Southeast Missouri
Ashley Ware Parkway South softball Missouri-St. Louis
Emerson Weller Edwardsville basketball Missouri-St. Louis
Melissa White Lafayette soccer Missouri-St. Louis
Sofia Whitelaw Holt soccer Northern Iowa
Linzy Williams Francis Howell track Missouri State
Rebecca Williams Incarnate Word swimming Nebraska-Kearney
Layne Witherspoon Lafayette volleyball Eastern Illinois
Audrey Woods Nerinx Hall field hockey Lindenwood
Jackson Yarberry Timberland baseball St. Louis U.
William Zareh Webster Groves baseball Missouri State
Henry Zenor St. Louis U. High baseball Queens of Charlotte

Class of 2023 area college signings: NCAA Division III, NAIA, JUCO

Area college signings for NCAA Division III, NAIA and junior college institutions, as submitted by athletics directors and coaches.

Email signings information to: cgove@stltoday.com

Format: Jane Doe, Edwardsville, soccer, St. Louis University

First Last High school Sport University
Carter Allen Francis Howell baseball St. Charles CC
Mason Arnold Lutheran South baseball Jefferson
Colin Aubuchon St. Dominic golf Concordia (Neb.)
Amelia Bendick Westminster field hockey Sewanee
Ella Bland St. Dominic volleyball Webster
Dean Booker Fox baseball Baptist Bible
Delaynie Brown Francis Howell Central soccer Columbia College
Alli Brumfield Fort Zumwalt West cross country/track Missouri Baptist
Hannah Burch St. Pius X volleyball Health Sciences & Pharmacy
Daleigh Cairns Fox softball Wabash Valley
Addison Curtis Timberland soccer Benedictine
Emma Daleen Fort Zumwalt West volleyball Culver-Stockton
Mariah Dallas Fort Zumwalt South basketball Moberly
Nick Daugherty Fox baseball Baptist Bible
Ashleigh Davis Fort Zumwalt West softball Missouri Baptist
Reed Drabant Columbia baseball Vincennes
Madalyn Everly Francis Howell soccer Millikin
Oliver Ferris Whitfield baseball Benedictine
Porter Fike Columbia baseball Missouri Valley
Allison Glenn Fort Zumwalt West soccer Stephens
Mikayla Goforth Francis Howell Central softball Avila
Toby Goodwin St. Charles baseball St. Charles CC
Emily Griege Westminster ice hockey Wisconsin-Stevens Point
Adam Hastings Chaminade baseball Johnson County
Shelby Hawk Collinsville soccer Lewis & Clark
Molly Heller Nerinx Hall soccer DePauw
Jarah Hoffman Holt softball St. Charles CC
Brookyn Hollander St. Louis U. High volleyball Wittenberg
MacKenzie Hurst Warrenton softball St. Charles CC
Robert Johns Lafayette baseball State Fair
Alyssa King St. Charles wrestling Missouri Baptist
Emma Lanz Affton softball Jefferson
Emily Likes Warrenton volleyball Ottawa
Kamryn Link Gillespie baseball Johnson County
Claire Markovich Timberland soccer Columbia College
Maddox Meier St. Charles baseball William Jewell
Max Mentel Westminster baseball Jefferson
Lucas Morgan Owensville cross country William Woods
Ahren Muehleisen Westminster trap shooting Montreat
Will Muench Timberland baseball State Fair
Arielle Neal Nerinx Hall volleyball Carthage College
Brysen Nepute Francis Howell baseball San Jacinto
Maci Nolie Sullivan volleyball Jefferson
Alex Nortrup Fort Zumwalt North soccer William Woods
Erin O'Connell Nerinx Hall soccer Illinois College
Avary Osborne Edwardsville field hockey Earlham
Jadyn Patton Westminster trap shooting Emmanuel
Gavin Reidel Fort Zumwalt South baseball Jefferson
Addie Rhea Ursuline softball William Woods
Cooper Robertson Fort Zumwalt West baseball St. Charles CC
Isabella Rodriguez Holt volleyball William Penn
Ayden Rogers Francis Howell baseball Jefferson
Tyler Rosecrans Columbia baseball Hannibal-LaGrange
Eve Sandoval Fort Zumwalt West softball East Central
Alyssa Sauls Alton softball Lewis & Clark
Haylie Silva Lutheran South soccer Culver-Stockton
Dillon Slinkard Lutheran South baseball St. Louis CC
Logan Slinkard Lutheran South baseball St. Louis CC
Emma Storck Webster Groves soccer Wilmington (Ohio)
Lily Stout Fort Zumwalt West volleyball Missouri Baptist
Olivia Stroker Incarnate Word softball Concordia (Ill.)
Alexa Swaller Cor Jesu volleyball Dallas
Jackson Tobias Warrenton golf Central Methodist
Rayne VanReed Warrenton volleyball East Central
Emily Wagner St. Charles bowling Missouri Baptist
Brennan Weik Columbia baseball St. Louis CC
Brady Wilson Francis Howell baseball Jefferson
Lily Work Cor Jesu softball Webster
Ashlynn Wuebbels Belleville West soccer Greenville
Emalee Young Fort Zumwalt West volleyball William Penn
Megan Zablonski Timberland volleyball Webster






