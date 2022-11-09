Father McGivney's Rodgers, Smith sign Division I baseball deals

GLEN CARBON — When Chris Erwin assumed the reins of the Father McGivney baseball program, he could only dream about one of his players signing to play for an NCAA Division I school.
But the coach saw glimpses that made him hopeful.
Then after he saw his two sophomores flash unhittable stuff on the mound, he knew.
"They started throwing on the mound and dominating, it became something I thought could happen," Erwin said.
Jackson Rodgers and Gabe Smith made their coach's dream a reality Wednesday when they signed letters of intent to play baseball at Western Illinois University and the University of Mississippi, respectively.
"I think those programs are getting very good ball players," Erwin said. "Both are going to be pleased with what they're getting."
Wednesday was the first day high school athletes could sign a national letter of intent with NCAA Division I and NCAA Division II schools.
Both Smith and Rodgers have been instrumental in helping build a program that only had four varsity wins in its young program history before they stepped on campus. In just two years, the duo has helped the Griffins amass 63 wins and a Class 1A runner-up finish in 2021.
"It's because of these two and other kids in the program," Erwin said. "Certainly that first run when they were sophomores, we had great senior leadership that they got to learn from and developed their own culture."
Both are explosive with a bat but both are happy to hang up the batting gloves if it means more time on the mound.
"Pitching is my favorite thing," Smith said. "In high school, I'm going to do both sides and we've got one goal, so I'm going to hit while I'm here."
"I toyed with the idea of two-waying but I want to focus on pitching," Rodgers echoed. "I like hitting, but I love pitching."
The duo has combined to go 24-5, with Rodgers working a perfect 9-0 record on the mound as a sophomore. Both are masters in the strike zone, combining to total 262 strikeouts in 179 and 1/3 innings pitched.
With a new coach being installed in Macomb, Rodgers wanted to be part of the change and help lead a resurgence for the Leathernecks.
"I went up there and it felt like a fit," Rodgers said. "The program is growing and they're looking to do things to the facility and I'm wanting to be part of that change."
For Smith, he's just the latest St. Louis area athlete to make the trip to Oxford.
He joins Belleville East's Zander Mueth as the latest recruits for the 2022 national champions that featured the likes of Westminster's Kevin Graham and Lafayette's John Kramer.
"A bunch of players from here are striving to go there and making huge jumps in their developments," Smith said.
Though they're ready to make the leap to the college level, both feel that they have unfinished business left at Father McGivney.
"We had an early exit last year and that wasn't the plan, if anything that lit a fire in us," Rodgers said. "Getting to state, that's the goal. That's the only thing we'll be satisfied with this year."
Class of 2023 area college signings: NCAA Division I and II
|First
|Last
|High school
|Sport
|University
|Bailey
|Allen
|Webster Groves
|soccer
|Truman State
|Jonah
|Allison
|Hillsboro
|cross country
|SIU Carbondale
|Josh
|Allison
|Hillsboro
|cross country
|SIU Carbondale
|Maya
|Anderson
|MICDS
|track
|Kentucky
|Rylie
|Andrews
|St. Joseph's
|golf
|Missouri State
|Maggie
|Arceneaux
|Lafayette
|diving
|Missouri State
|Natalie
|Avise
|Parkway South
|lacrosse
|Drury
|Olivia
|Baca
|Edwardsville
|soccer
|Xavier
|Emily
|Baker
|Alton
|soccer
|Southeast Missouri
|Peyton
|Baker
|Alton
|soccer
|McKendree
|Estelle
|Ballet
|John Burroughs
|field hockey
|Brown
|Kamryn
|Bea
|O'Fallon Christian
|soccer
|Southern Indiana
|Kennedy
|Bernsen
|Fort Zumwalt West
|soccer
|North Texas
|Charles
|Berry
|Lafayette
|baseball
|Truman State
|Addie
|Biehl
|St. Dominic
|soccer
|Illinois-Springfield
|Sofia
|Birkenholz
|Francis Howell
|softball
|Truman State
|Alli
|Bishop
|Westminster
|volleyball
|South Carolina-Aiken
|Danielle
|Blackstun
|Fort Zumwalt West
|softball
|Missouri
|Emma
|Blaine
|Francis Howell Central
|volleyball
|Troy
|Maleah
|Blomenkamp
|Freeburg
|softball
|SIU Edwardsville
|Maddie
|Bowman
|St. Joseph's
|soccer
|Cincinnati
|Wyatt
|Brown
|Affton
|baseball
|Eastern Illinois
|David
|Broughton
|Vianney
|baseball
|Quincy
|Jackson
|Brungart
|Whitfield
|cross country/track
|Coastal Carolina
|Khayli
|Buckels
|Parkway South
|tennis
|Omaha
|Vivian
|Burke
|Webster Groves
|soccer
|Austin Peay
|Charlie
|Burt
|Chaminade
|baseball
|Truman State
|Sam
|Cardwell
|De Smet
|baseball
|Maryville
|Hailey
|Carmichael
|Fort Zumwalt East
|cross country/track
|Trevecca Nazarene
|Brooke
|Cattoor
|Fort Zumwalt South
|soccer
|Missouri State
|Caleb
|Cheatham
|Francis Howell Central
|baseball
|McKendree
|Aiden
|Cizek
|Lafayette
|baseball
|Missouri S&T
|Brooke
|Coffey
|Incarnate Word
|basketball
|Illinois State
|Julia
|Coleman
|Westminster
|basketball
|Texas State
|Taylor
|Colmo
|Francis Howell
|soccer
|McKendree
|Erin
|Connolly
|Clayton
|soccer
|Wisconsin
|Quinn
|Conroy
|St. Joseph's
|soccer
|Rockhurst
|Quinn
|Council
|Chaminade
|baseball
|Lindenwood
|Georgia
|Cox
|Collinsville
|soccer
|McKendree
|David
|Cross
|Francis Howell Central
|wrestling
|Missouri
|Mary Grace
|Cummings
|Francis Howell Central
|lacrosse
|Quincy
|Josh
|Cunningham
|De Smet
|baseball
|St. Louis U.
|Abbie
|Danchus
|St. Dominic
|softball
|Truman State
|Kenton
|Deverman
|Fort Zumwalt West
|baseball
|Evansville
|Ana
|DiMaria
|Cor Jesu
|soccer
|Missouri
|Ean
|DiPasquale
|Belleville East
|baseball
|Minnesota State
|Evelyn
|Doles
|Whitfield
|equestrian
|SMU
|Anna
|Duncan
|St. Joseph's
|volleyball
|Manhattan
|Katy
|Fitzler
|St. Dominic
|soccer
|Drury
|Conner
|Flieg
|Lutheran South
|baseball
|Drury
|Chavi
|Flowers
|Incarnate Word
|track
|Illinois State
|Caroline
|Foltz
|Cor Jesu
|swimming
|Indiana
|Ella
|Gaona
|Nerinx Hall
|volleyball
|Florida State
|Ashley
|Geluck
|Belleville West
|volleyball
|Lindenwood
|Lucy
|Grier
|Francis Howell
|lacrosse
|Dominican
|Adam
|Hachman
|Timberland
|baseball
|Arkansas
|Matthew
|Haefner
|Lafayette
|basketball
|Truman State
|Olivia
|Hahn
|Incarnate Word
|basketball
|Maryville
|Avery
|Hamilton
|Edwardsville
|basketball
|Illinois-Springfield
|Madelyn
|Hartman
|Lafayette
|volleyball
|Arkansas Tech
|Reagan
|Hegarty
|Timberland
|soccer
|Drury
|Abby
|Hickman
|St. Joseph's
|beach volleyball
|McKendree
|Riley
|Hoff
|Francis Howell
|lacrosse
|Rockhurst
|Alexa
|Holley
|Triad
|soccer
|Maryville
|Jordan
|Hollingsworth
|St. Dominic
|soccer
|Lindenwood
|Evan
|Hook
|Westminster
|baseball
|UT-Permian Basin
|Aidan
|Houseworth
|Chaminade
|baseball
|Arkansas State
|Jordan
|Gary
|Collinsville
|soccer
|St. Louis U.
|Emma
|Gianino
|Nerinx Hall
|soccer
|Dayton
|Madison
|Gieisler
|Parkway South
|soccer
|Southeast Missouri
|Sarah
|Gilmore
|St. Joseph's
|soccer
|Rockhurst
|Audrey
|Goodyear
|Parkway South
|soccer
|Ball State
|Karsen
|Jany
|Columbia
|softball
|St. Louis U.
|Megan
|Jeremias
|Collinsville
|soccer
|Murray State
|Kate
|Johnson
|Parkway South
|soccer
|Southern Indiana
|Nicole
|Johnson
|Edwardsville
|golf
|Middle Tennesse State
|Brian
|Jubelt
|Gillespie
|baseball
|McKendree
|Kylie
|Kallision
|Francis Howell
|soccer
|Missouri-St. Louis
|Owen
|Kelly
|Belleville East
|baseball
|St. Louis U.
|Addi
|Kersting
|St. Charles
|volleyball
|Troy
|Kilian
|Kohl
|St. Joseph's
|soccer
|Lindenwood
|Greta
|Kohnz
|Notre Dame
|soccer
|Illinois-Springfield
|Julia
|Lammert
|Ursuline
|soccer
|Missouri-St. Louis
|Anna
|Loeffelman
|Cor Jesu
|lacrosse
|Rockhurst
|Samantha
|Lee
|Westminster
|swimming
|IUPUI
|Kate
|MacBryde
|Webster Groves
|rowing
|North Carolina
|Josie
|Maddox
|Francis Howell
|soccer
|Missouri-St. Louis
|Kasenna
|Mamroth
|Fort Zumwalt West
|swimming
|Virginia Military
|Jimmy
|Mannino
|Hillsboro
|cross country
|Arkansas State
|Dylan
|Mannino
|Belleville East
|baseball
|Western Kentucky
|Mia
|Martin
|St. Joseph's
|soccer
|George Mason
|Taylor
|Martin
|Columbia
|soccer
|Missouri-St. Louis
|Carolyne
|Mathenia
|Belleville West
|soccer
|Illinois-Springfield
|Ella
|McAleenan
|Nerinx Hall
|soccer
|Lindenwood
|Alivia
|McCulla
|Parkway South
|basketball
|Rockhurst
|Abigail
|McMaster
|Cor Jesu
|soccer
|Rockhurst
|Lauren
|Meindl
|Timberland
|golf
|Drury
|Patrick
|Mendiola
|Belleville East
|baseball
|St. Louis U.
|Sophie
|Mika
|Ursuline
|volleyball
|Colorado State-Pueblo
|Zoe
|Mitchell
|Timberland
|beach volleyball
|USC
|Megan
|Molner
|Incarnate Word
|soccer
|Northern Kentucky
|Isabel
|Montileone
|Fort Zumwalt South
|soccer
|Quincy
|Ally
|Moore
|Fort Zumwalt South
|soccer
|Arkansas State
|Colin
|Mueth
|Vianney
|baseball
|Truman State
|Zander
|Mueth
|Belleville East
|baseball
|Mississippi
|Mary Kate
|Mulvaney
|St. Dominic
|volleyball
|Florida Southern
|Dylan
|Murphy
|Columbia
|basketball
|St. Leo
|Kennedy
|Newman
|Francis Howell
|soccer
|McKendree
|Tkiyah
|Nelson
|Whitfield
|basketball
|SIU Carbondale
|Kara
|Niewoehner
|Lafayette
|lacrosse
|Davidson
|Anna
|Pagano
|Notre Dame
|soccer
|Kansas State
|Tanner
|Paschke
|Fort Zumwalt North
|baseball
|Iowa
|Elise
|Paul
|Lutheran South
|volleyball
|SIU Edwardsville
|Bobby
|Pauly
|Orchard Farm
|soccer
|SIU Edwardsville
|Bryn
|Pawlik
|Fort Zumwalt South
|rowing
|Kansas State
|Abby
|Peterson
|Sullivan
|basketball
|Missouri-St. Louis
|Juliette
|Phillips
|MICDS
|swimming
|Binghamton
|Eric
|Podgorny
|MICDS
|baseball
|Xavier
|Ella
|Post
|Incarnate Word
|soccer
|Missouri Western
|Esther
|Pottebaum
|John Burroughs
|field hockey
|Stanford
|Natalie
|Potts
|Incarnate Word
|basketball
|Nebraska
|Nina
|Preusser
|Nerinx Hall
|soccer
|St. Louis U.
|Lucy
|Price
|Parkway South
|swimming
|Lindenwood
|Nick
|Pugh
|St. Charles
|baseball
|McKendree
|Morgan
|Puszkar
|Timberland
|soccer
|Truman State
|AJ
|Rallo
|Whitfield
|wrestling
|Bellarmine
|Griffin
|Ray
|Hillsboro
|wrestling
|Nebraska
|Julia
|Ray
|MICDS
|cross country/track
|Tennessee
|Maggie
|Reed
|Visitation
|field hockey
|Miami (Ohio)
|Tess
|Reed
|Visitation
|field hockey
|Iowa
|Braelynn
|Reese
|Hazelwood Central
|volleyball
|Central State
|Gabby
|Rettinghaus
|Timberland
|golf
|Missouri Southern
|Jackson
|Rodgers
|Father McGivney
|baseball
|Western Illinois
|Brendan
|Rodis
|Vianney
|baseball
|Rockhurst
|Brayden
|Rubel
|Francis Howell Central
|baseball
|Maryville
|Jessi
|Rudar
|Winfield
|socccer
|Missouri Western
|Trey
|Rusthoven
|Fort Zumwalt East
|golf
|Central Michigan
|Annie
|Ryan
|St. Joseph's
|field hockey
|Ohio
|Elizabeth
|Saitz
|Lutheran South
|track
|Missouri S&T
|Parker
|Scheele
|MICDS
|soccer
|Indiana
|Sophia
|Schoen
|Nerinx Hall
|soccer
|McKendree
|Drew
|Schulte
|Troy
|baseball
|Drury
|Lucie
|Schwartz
|Visitation
|soccer
|St. Louis U.
|Garrett
|Shearer
|St. Louis U. High
|baseball
|Northwestern
|Julia
|Shoults
|St. Dominic
|soccer
|Rockhurst
|Magdalena
|Singleton
|Parkway South
|cross country/track
|Missouri State
|Ellie
|Skale
|John Burroughs
|beach volleyball
|Santa Clara
|Caitlyn
|Smith
|St. Dominic
|soccer
|Rockhurst
|Gabe
|Smith
|Father McGivney
|baseball
|Mississippi
|Hailey
|Smith
|Timberland
|track
|Missouri S&T
|Madison
|Smith
|St. Joseph's
|volleyball
|Illinois State
|Keira
|Smyser
|Cor Jesu
|soccer
|Iowa
|Adam
|Snoke
|Lutheran South
|cross country/track
|Tennessee
|Avery
|Stanfill
|Westminster
|volleyball
|Harding
|Gabby
|Starman
|Fort Zumwalt North
|soccer
|Indiana State
|Katie
|Steinhoff
|Fort Zumwalt West
|soccer
|Arkansas State
|Kendall
|Stone
|Visitation
|golf
|Rockhurst
|Cannon
|Stuckey
|Lafayette
|baseball
|Drury
|Kylee
|Sullivan
|Parkway South
|swimming
|Missouri
|Cami
|Torres
|Cor Jesu
|rowing
|Seattle
|Jacie
|Tottleben
|Visitation
|soccer
|Rockhurst
|Alli
|Tudor
|Holt
|softball
|Lindenwood
|Kayla
|Ulrich
|Sullivan
|softball
|Missouri State
|Madison
|Valenti
|Francis Howell Central
|soccer
|Illinois State
|Abby
|Vaughn
|Incarnate Word
|soccer
|Illinois-Springfield
|Abby
|Venhaus
|Columbia
|track
|Eastern Illinois
|Kate
|Virtel
|Cor Jesu
|soccer
|Belmont
|Dominic
|Voegele
|Columbia
|baseball
|Kansas
|Bryan J.
|Ward
|Chaminade
|basketball
|Southeast Missouri
|Ashley
|Ware
|Parkway South
|softball
|Missouri-St. Louis
|Emerson
|Weller
|Edwardsville
|basketball
|Missouri-St. Louis
|Melissa
|White
|Lafayette
|soccer
|Missouri-St. Louis
|Sofia
|Whitelaw
|Holt
|soccer
|Northern Iowa
|Linzy
|Williams
|Francis Howell
|track
|Missouri State
|Rebecca
|Williams
|Incarnate Word
|swimming
|Nebraska-Kearney
|Layne
|Witherspoon
|Lafayette
|volleyball
|Eastern Illinois
|Audrey
|Woods
|Nerinx Hall
|field hockey
|Lindenwood
|Jackson
|Yarberry
|Timberland
|baseball
|St. Louis U.
|William
|Zareh
|Webster Groves
|baseball
|Missouri State
|Henry
|Zenor
|St. Louis U. High
|baseball
|Queens of Charlotte
Class of 2023 area college signings: NCAA Division III, NAIA, JUCO
|First
|Last
|High school
|Sport
|University
|Carter
|Allen
|Francis Howell
|baseball
|St. Charles CC
|Mason
|Arnold
|Lutheran South
|baseball
|Jefferson
|Colin
|Aubuchon
|St. Dominic
|golf
|Concordia (Neb.)
|Amelia
|Bendick
|Westminster
|field hockey
|Sewanee
|Ella
|Bland
|St. Dominic
|volleyball
|Webster
|Dean
|Booker
|Fox
|baseball
|Baptist Bible
|Delaynie
|Brown
|Francis Howell Central
|soccer
|Columbia College
|Alli
|Brumfield
|Fort Zumwalt West
|cross country/track
|Missouri Baptist
|Hannah
|Burch
|St. Pius X
|volleyball
|Health Sciences & Pharmacy
|Daleigh
|Cairns
|Fox
|softball
|Wabash Valley
|Addison
|Curtis
|Timberland
|soccer
|Benedictine
|Emma
|Daleen
|Fort Zumwalt West
|volleyball
|Culver-Stockton
|Mariah
|Dallas
|Fort Zumwalt South
|basketball
|Moberly
|Nick
|Daugherty
|Fox
|baseball
|Baptist Bible
|Ashleigh
|Davis
|Fort Zumwalt West
|softball
|Missouri Baptist
|Reed
|Drabant
|Columbia
|baseball
|Vincennes
|Madalyn
|Everly
|Francis Howell
|soccer
|Millikin
|Oliver
|Ferris
|Whitfield
|baseball
|Benedictine
|Porter
|Fike
|Columbia
|baseball
|Missouri Valley
|Allison
|Glenn
|Fort Zumwalt West
|soccer
|Stephens
|Mikayla
|Goforth
|Francis Howell Central
|softball
|Avila
|Toby
|Goodwin
|St. Charles
|baseball
|St. Charles CC
|Emily
|Griege
|Westminster
|ice hockey
|Wisconsin-Stevens Point
|Adam
|Hastings
|Chaminade
|baseball
|Johnson County
|Shelby
|Hawk
|Collinsville
|soccer
|Lewis & Clark
|Molly
|Heller
|Nerinx Hall
|soccer
|DePauw
|Jarah
|Hoffman
|Holt
|softball
|St. Charles CC
|Brookyn
|Hollander
|St. Louis U. High
|volleyball
|Wittenberg
|MacKenzie
|Hurst
|Warrenton
|softball
|St. Charles CC
|Robert
|Johns
|Lafayette
|baseball
|State Fair
|Alyssa
|King
|St. Charles
|wrestling
|Missouri Baptist
|Emma
|Lanz
|Affton
|softball
|Jefferson
|Emily
|Likes
|Warrenton
|volleyball
|Ottawa
|Kamryn
|Link
|Gillespie
|baseball
|Johnson County
|Claire
|Markovich
|Timberland
|soccer
|Columbia College
|Maddox
|Meier
|St. Charles
|baseball
|William Jewell
|Max
|Mentel
|Westminster
|baseball
|Jefferson
|Lucas
|Morgan
|Owensville
|cross country
|William Woods
|Ahren
|Muehleisen
|Westminster
|trap shooting
|Montreat
|Will
|Muench
|Timberland
|baseball
|State Fair
|Arielle
|Neal
|Nerinx Hall
|volleyball
|Carthage College
|Brysen
|Nepute
|Francis Howell
|baseball
|San Jacinto
|Maci
|Nolie
|Sullivan
|volleyball
|Jefferson
|Alex
|Nortrup
|Fort Zumwalt North
|soccer
|William Woods
|Erin
|O'Connell
|Nerinx Hall
|soccer
|Illinois College
|Avary
|Osborne
|Edwardsville
|field hockey
|Earlham
|Jadyn
|Patton
|Westminster
|trap shooting
|Emmanuel
|Gavin
|Reidel
|Fort Zumwalt South
|baseball
|Jefferson
|Addie
|Rhea
|Ursuline
|softball
|William Woods
|Cooper
|Robertson
|Fort Zumwalt West
|baseball
|St. Charles CC
|Isabella
|Rodriguez
|Holt
|volleyball
|William Penn
|Ayden
|Rogers
|Francis Howell
|baseball
|Jefferson
|Tyler
|Rosecrans
|Columbia
|baseball
|Hannibal-LaGrange
|Eve
|Sandoval
|Fort Zumwalt West
|softball
|East Central
|Alyssa
|Sauls
|Alton
|softball
|Lewis & Clark
|Haylie
|Silva
|Lutheran South
|soccer
|Culver-Stockton
|Dillon
|Slinkard
|Lutheran South
|baseball
|St. Louis CC
|Logan
|Slinkard
|Lutheran South
|baseball
|St. Louis CC
|Emma
|Storck
|Webster Groves
|soccer
|Wilmington (Ohio)
|Lily
|Stout
|Fort Zumwalt West
|volleyball
|Missouri Baptist
|Olivia
|Stroker
|Incarnate Word
|softball
|Concordia (Ill.)
|Alexa
|Swaller
|Cor Jesu
|volleyball
|Dallas
|Jackson
|Tobias
|Warrenton
|golf
|Central Methodist
|Rayne
|VanReed
|Warrenton
|volleyball
|East Central
|Emily
|Wagner
|St. Charles
|bowling
|Missouri Baptist
|Brennan
|Weik
|Columbia
|baseball
|St. Louis CC
|Brady
|Wilson
|Francis Howell
|baseball
|Jefferson
|Lily
|Work
|Cor Jesu
|softball
|Webster
|Ashlynn
|Wuebbels
|Belleville West
|soccer
|Greenville
|Emalee
|Young
|Fort Zumwalt West
|volleyball
|William Penn
|Megan
|Zablonski
|Timberland
|volleyball
|Webster