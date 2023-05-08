TOWN AND COUNTRY — His biceps may hurt later on tonight, but at the moment, Andrew Feldt didn't feel a thing.

It was pure euphoria as the CBC senior outfielder jumped into the air and celebrated with his teammates.

"I was really happy I was able to do that," Feldt said. "I felt a lot of adrenaline, it felt really really good."

Feldt's first home run of his career powered the CBC offense as it defeated Oakville 11-1 in a non-conference affair at Mike Shannon Stadium on Monday afternoon.

CBC (23-12), the No. 10 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, has won seven of its last eight games.

It's the eighth game this year that the Cadets have won by 10 or more runs.

Feldt went 3-for-3 with four RBI against Oakville. The four RBI is a career-high and it's the first time the senior has registered three hits in the same game since going 3-for-3 against MICDS last year.

"It was huge, especially on senior night," CBC coach Mason Horne said. "He took the best round of batting practice in three weeks and I'm just happy for him that he was able to do it tonight."

Feldt had been struggling coming into Monday's game, sporting a .227 batting average with just three RBI in 51 plate appearances.

But a change in attitude helped the senior.

"I just kind of went out and had fun," Feldt said. "I've put a lot of pressure on myself this year. I felt like, I just wanted to play for fun. It's senior night, I'm going to enjoy it."

With two runners on, Feldt took the first pitch he saw and drove a frozen rope over the left field fence to break up the scoreless tie and give CBC a 3-0 lead.

As he rounded the bases, he saw his teammates ready to slam biceps in celebration after his first home run.

Feldt's field day at the plate was more than enough for senior starter Peter Underwood.

Underwood picked up his sixth win of the season going 4 2-3 innings giving up one run on two hits and striking out three in 53 pitches.

"He really came out and threw strikes and his defense played really well behind him," Underwood said.

Especially Ryan Stevens.

The senior second basemen collected season-high eight assists. He also picked up two RBI, going 2-for-4 at the plate.

"I don't get a lot of balls (hit to me), the shortstop gets them," Stevens said. "When I get a day like this, it's pretty fun."

Oakville (12-12) struggled in the field, coughing up five errors that led to six unearned runs between the Tigers' pitchers.

"I thought (Connor Gang)'s stuff was good," Oakville coach Rich Strum said. "I don't know how many earned runs he gave up, but it wasn't eight. It was more of us playing better fundamental defense behind him. That's how the score got out of hand."

Oakville sophomore Gabe Huelsing collected his third home run of the season, breaking up Underwood's no-hit bid in the fifth inning with a solo blast. After the sophomore outfielder broke up the no-hit bid, Strum saw an improved approach at the plate.

With only one more regular season game scheduled, CBC has turned the page on its early-season struggles. After winning eight games in the first 15 games, CBC has won 15 games in the last 20.

"It means a lot," Feldt said. "We have the team and the talent to go far (in the postseason). We're starting to come together and it's really exciting to see."