OZARK — One year ago, members of the Festus High baseball team lined up on the first-base line and received their Class 5 runner-up medals at US Ballpark.

It was an impressive feat for a program that hadn't received a state trophy in 22 years.

But it wasn't enough.

On Saturday afternoon, Festus stood on the same baseline and claimed the trophy it always wanted.

The Tigers downed Borgia 8-1 in the Class 5 state championship game to nail down the first title in program history.

"It's the best feeling in my life," Festus senior Tyler Bizzle said. "First time in school history. I don't know what to say. I'm just amazed."

Festus (27-8) claimed the runner-up trophy last year. It was the first state trophy since a third-place finish in 2000 in Class 4A.

The Tigers returned to southwestern Missouri a year later determined to take the top spot.

"We had a shot last year, fell just a little short," Festus coach Jeff Montgomery said. "It's really sweet for these kids to get back here. The toughness and difficulty of getting back and to get back and win, it's a great team."

Festus bashed out 16 hits against Borgia (25-6) with senior Brady Nolen leading the way. Nolen went 4-for-4 with three RBI.

"We knew coming in that they were a good hitting team, just tip your hat to them," Borgia coach Robert Struckhoff said. "We knew they were going to swing it up and down the lineup and they did. We threw two of our better pitchers at them and it was the same result."

Late in the game, Bizzle took a mighty swing at a pitch and came up empty.

Literally.

After collecting a hit without his batting gloves, the Festus senior catcher decided to try it again, lost the grip on the bat, and sent it sailing towards the stands .

"I went up without my batting gloves and got a hit and thought, 'Well it's working, let's do it again.' It did not work," Bizzle said.

Retrieving his batting gloves, Bizzle slapped another hit to add to Festus' impressive total. The senior went 3-for-4 with an RBI.

Bizzle had a first-row seat as sophomore hurlers Mason Schirmer and senior Nathaniel Moore limited Borgia to just one run on seven hits.

"(Schirmer's) splitter was disgusting," Bizzle said. "Nate's fastball, he just threw it by them."

The Knights managed to get a run in the bottom of the second on an RBI single by senior Kabren Koelling.

But the Tigers lineup continued to bash out hit after hit, which allowed Schirmer to settle in after surrendering the lone run.

"I used my defense and let them hit it on the ground," Schirmer said. "They played their butts off behind me. They put up runs and with runs behind you, you can't go wrong."

With Koelling and senior McPherson the lone seniors on the roster, Struckhoff thanked them for helping guide the team back to the state title game. Borgia won the Class 4 Championship in 2019.

"The senior class has been great," Struckhoff said. "They did a good job for us. We have a solid junior class and some really good sophomores too."