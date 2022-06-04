Festus falls short of Class 5 title in loss to Platte County

OZARK — Two St. Louis-area baseball teams had little to no success against Platte County this weekend at the Class 5 championships and Jake Knudsen was pretty much the reason why.

One night after Knudsen went 2-for-3 with four runs batted in during a 5-3 semifinal win over Fort Zumwalt East, the Pirates senior catcher drove in the first run of Saturday's title game to kickstart his team's offense in a 6-1 win over Festus at U.S. Ballpark.

“That's it for me. I'm not playing baseball in college, so that's one heck of a way to send off,” Knudsen said. “Playing with your buddies, finishing it off strong, playing in front of my family one last time was exhilarating.”

The state championship is the first for Platte County (26-8) since it won the Class 3A title in 2002.

“I'm gonna enjoy the bus ride, for sure,” Pirates coach John Sipes said. “The last four weeks have just been awesome. It hasn't been an easy road, but it's been a successful road and that's all that matters.”

Festus (26-9) was seeking its first state baseball title in its fourth final four appearance, but came up short against Platte County.

“Our effort all year has been incredible. We've got nothing to be upset about or ashamed of. We had a great year,” Tigers coach Jeff Montgomery said. “It's really hard to take because we honestly believed we were gonna win a state championship. That's what they believed, that's what they came to do and we just fell a little short. This has just been an incredible group. Our culture this year was amazing, so that makes it really hard because they're gonna miss it.”

Festus junior pitcher Nate Moore (7-1) tossed 5 1/3 solid innings Saturday, allowing just one run on three hits with five walks and six strikeouts, one night after he pitched the final 2 2/3 innings of the Tigers' walk-off state semifinal win over defending Class 5 champion Willard.

“I don't think I had my best stuff like I did last night,” Moore said. “I wish I could have performed a little better to help my team out, but it just wasn't my night. It's hard to pitch good back-to-back nights.”

After a scoreless first three innings, Platte County got on the board first with a run in the top of the fourth.

Nick Baker launched a fly ball over the head of Festus center fielder Wyatt Huskey that turned into a one-out triple. After a walk, Knudsen came through with a run-scoring single to left to give him five RBI in his first five at-bats this weekend.

“It's just staying in that rhythm,” Knudsen said. “Not letting the moment get to you and just staying calm and nice and collected. It's just a great time to be out there.”

Sipes said the offensive outburst from his No. 7 hitter came on the heels of a rough week of preparation.

“He had probably the worst week of batting practice coming down here that he's ever had,” Sipes said. “He was pulling his head and all this. I said, 'You've just got keep it simple, get your foot down and let your hands do the work.' He came up clutch. He's been the best senior leader, smartest kid I've ever met on and off the field.”

Festus had a golden opportunity to tie or take the lead when it loaded the bases with one out in the home half of the fourth, but Tyler Bizzle flied out to center on reliever Brayden Carter's first pitch of the game and Pirates center fielder Devin Wassmann fired home to cut down the runner for an inning-ending, rally-killing 8-2 double play.

“I thought we had a good plan. We had a couple chances and we didn't come through,” Montgomery said. “I really didn't think we played a bad game. I just thought they played a little better.”

The Pirates scored a pair of runs in the sixth on pinch hitter Jordan Hedrick's two-run single and they tacked on three more in the seventh on a sacrifice fly by Baker and a two-run throwing error.

Festus scored its only run in the bottom of the seventh when pinch hitter Kaleb Kennedy's single to right brought home Mason Schirmer.

At that point, Sawyer Allen came in to close a game he started. Allen had a unique weekend on the mound for the Pirates, starting and pitching just 1 2/3 innings of Friday's semifinal win over Fort Zumwalt East before being lifted in the middle of an at-bat due to a 29-pitch limit.

That was designed to bring him back Saturday, where he started and pitched the first 3 1/3 innings before getting the final two outs of the game, thus coming in from the bullpen to close out a game in which he got credit for the win.

It was all part of Sipes' master plan for his pitching staff this weekend.

“Our plan was doubtful at times, but if you're gonna go with it, you've got to live and die by it, and we're living high on the hog right now,” Sipes said. “If you would have told me that we would have had all three of our main guys in the championship game, I would have said there was no way. Our pitching is what got us here all year long. We basically said all we have to do is score three runs and it's a lock. It came true again tonight and all weekend.”

The loss was still fresh and the tears were still flowing on the field after the game, but Moore was able to muster enough strength to vow he and the rest of his returning Tigers teammates next season will do everything they can to be back at U.S. Ballpark this time next year.

“It's fire for next year,” Moore said. “We'll be back next year. That's all I've got to say.”