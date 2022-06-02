Festus ready for first state baseball trip in 22 years

Conner McDonald has been a graduated member of the Festus High class of 2022 for eight days now, but he and the other five seniors on the Tigers baseball team have one more piece of business to tend to before they can put high school completely in the rearview mirror.

Festus (26-8) will take on Willard (32-7) in a Class 5 baseball semifinal at 4 p.m. Friday at US Ballpark in Ozark.

“I'm glad that baseball is still going. I don't want it to end,” said McDonald, the Tigers' third baseman and cleanup hitter. “It's nice to not be over so early on right when we get out of school.”

The trip to the state semifinals is the first for Festus since 2000, when it finished fourth in Class 3A. Current Tigers head coach Jeff Montgomery was an assistant on that team.

Festus also made appearances at state in 1989 (third in Class 3A) and 1990 (second in Class 3A). Current Tigers assistant coach Barry Stafford was a player on those two teams.

“We've got about 50 years of experience combined in the program. Personally, to see it all unfold and be a part of it, I'm just happy for our kids,” Montgomery said. “It's a really good baseball community. We've had some great players and teams over the years. It's nice to be able to go back to state.”

Festus made a last run last season and reached the quarterfinals before losing to Summit, which went on to finish third in the state.

“That was definitely a big motivation,” McDonald said. “After that game, we definitely did not want to have that feeling of loss and being so close to something ever again, so we definitely all came together, worked hard and accomplished going to state.”

Last year's squad was a young one and started to jell with the late-season run. That has carried over into this season.

“We were a little bit young last year with experience at the plate, but now this core group of boys has basically played 60 games together in the last 14-15 months,” Montgomery said. “We've been pretty consistent. Lot of gap power and overall power. We got a lot stronger in the offseason and that's helped us.”

The Festus offense has averaged a Jefferson County Activities Association-best 7.7 runs per game this season and features several strong hitters, including McDonald (.381 average, team-high 4 home runs, team-high 37 runs batted in), Hayden Bates (.388, 3, 26, 13 stolen bases), Tyler Bizzle (.345, 2, 28), Jackson Gross (.337, 2, 23), Mason Schirmer (.315) and Wyatt Huskey (15 steals).

“I feel like there's not a weak spot in our lineup,” McDonald said. “Anyone that's up, I feel like they have the chance to do something very dangerous at the plate. We have good hitters all around the lineup.”

McDonald's strong season at the plate comes on the heels of a junior campaign in which he had just two hits in 30 at-bats.

“Last year I really struggled, and I put in a lot of work in the offseason and it's paying off,” said McDonald, who plans to attend Jefferson College and may try to walk on to the baseball team there. “I've been feeling great. I've got to give credit to my hitting coach at (Jefferson College), Tony Underwood. He's been really pushing me and getting me where I am right now.”

McDonald has been especially lethal the last two games.

In a 5-4 win over Windsor in the district final, the Tigers trailed 4-0 in the fifth before Kaleb Kennedy smacked a two-run homer and McDonald followed with a three-run blast to put his team up for good.

“We went from four runs down to leading by one in a matter of like three-and-a-half, four minutes. It was a big lift,” Montgomery said. “Kennedy and McDonald are two guys that have worked so hard just to get better offensively and all their hard work has paid off this year.”

McDonald followed that performance up with a 2-for-3 day at the plate and another homer in the Tigers' 12-2 win over Lutheran South in the quarterfinals.

“That's probably one of the best moments of my baseball career right there,” he said of the district final homer. “The energy was definitely flowing there. It was awesome.”

Festus also has a strong pitching staff led by Ian Brown, who is 8-2 with a 2.35 earned run average with 66 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings, and Nate Moore, who is 6-0 with a 1.48 ERA. Connor Hulsey (3-1, 2.14), Schirmer (2-2, 1.52) and Cole Skaggs (2-0) have also been key contributors on the bump.

“Ian Brown is a great pitcher and he's won a lot of our big games this year. He and Nate have kind of carried the load and we've got some great contributions on the mound from Mason Schirmer, Cole Skaggs and Connor Hulsey,” Montgomery said. “It's a very talented group. I feel like we're pretty deep in the area of pitching. We walked into districts with two or three pitchers with some health issues and not even available in a regular role, and we were still able to win the district. It just says a lot about kids stepping up on this team.”

Festus will face an opponent in Willard (also the Tigers) that is the defending Class 5 champion and has wins in 20 of its last 22 games.

“I'm gonna try to see what I can find out about them,” Montgomery said. “I know they're very good. The ball in that part of the state is very strong. It's definitely gonna be a challenge for our team, but I have no doubt our team will be prepared to play and will compete and do everything we can. We're certainly not gonna be intimidated.”

Festus also enters the semifinal on another late-season roll with wins in each of its last 11 games. McDonald is excited about another week of practice, a bus ride, a hotel stay and two more games with his teammates.

“You can tell everyone's really hyped up that we get to go on one more trip as a team to possibly win it all,” he said. “It's nice to see coach finally get to go back to state and it's nice to see all the people around us happy for us. I'm hoping we can just win it all.”