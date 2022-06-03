Festus walks it off and into its first state championship game since 1990

OZARK — Reality didn't set in immediately Friday for Festus High senior Conner McDonald.

"That walk for the walk-off hasn't sunk in yet," McDonald said.

McDonald worked a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the eighth inning and punched Festus' ticket to the Class 5 state championship game with a 4-3 semifinal victory against Willard at U.S. Ballpark.

Festus (27-8) will play at 7 p.m. Saturday in the Class 5 championship against either Fort Zumwalt East or Platte County.

It's the first time the Tigers have advanced to the state title game since 1990. Festus has never won a baseball state championship.

"It's a crazy experience," Festus freshman Mason Schirmer said. "School's never won one. We have a really good team with a good chance and hopefully we come out on top."

The defending Class 5 champions, Willard (32-8) defeated Fort Zumwalt South in the Class 5 semifinals last year by the same score of 4-3 in eight innings on a bases-loaded walk-off walk.

Festus battered out eight hits and had multiple scoring opportunities as the game dwindled down before extras, but it wasn't until the bottom of the eighth that the Tigers got their chance.

McDonald had been on a tear leading up to the game and was looking for the knockout punch with the bases loaded in the eighth inning. He hadn't found any luck Friday, but that didn't mean he was missing by much.

"But I was feeling good and confident," McDonald said. "I knew I wasn't going to get anything too crazy good because I've been hitting the ball well recently. I was just seeing the ball all the way in."

On a 3-2 count, McDonald watched the ball sail outside to pick up his second RBI of the game as Tyler Phillips came strolling home for the game-winning run.

"That's a great team we beat," Festus coach Jeff Montgomery said. "We had to stick together and luckily got it done."

Though McDonald played the final hero Friday, it was Schirmer who did much of the heavy lifting.

The freshman pitcher muscled his way through a rough first inning before settling in for 5 1/3 innings, giving up three runs on three hits. Two of those runs came in the first and Schirmer struck out five.

"I was a little nervous coming into the game, Willard is a really good team," Schirmer said. "They won it all last year, so I knew who I was coming up against. After that first inning, I talked to some of the guys who said, 'Trust your stuff.' I went out there and got the job done."

Schirmer handed the ball off in the sixth inning to junior Nathaniel Moore, who was lights out from the bullpen.

"I got past that first inning and all the nerves went away," Moore said. "I felt like we were going to win the game."

Willard dug into its bag of tricks throughout the game, trying a hidden-ball trick and switching through its two pitchers often. The Tigers made four pitching changes between two pitchers.

"We were prepared," Montgomery said. "We bend, but don't break. We didn't panic. We didn't make any mental mistakes and they were trying to force them, but we didn't break."

