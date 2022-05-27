Fifth-inning rally lifts Southern Boone over John Burroughs in Class 4 quarterfinal

LADUE — Carter Karotka wasn’t satisfied after his first two at-bats Friday afternoon.

The Southern Boone High senior was picked off at second base in the first inning and struck out swinging in the third.

He avenged both in the fifth.

Karotka mashed a two-run double to deep right field to flip a tie game into a 3-1 win for the Eagles over John Burroughs in a Missouri Class 4 state quarterfinal at McConnell Field at John Burroughs School.

“I sat back and full stride and just threw my hands at the ball,” the center fielder said. “I thought he was going to catch it and he turned his back, and that’s when I knew it was over his head. It was crazy.”

Southern Boone’s fourth consecutive win advanced it to the Class 4 state semifinals for the first time in program history. Southern Boone (32-2) will face Marshall (12-17) at 1 p.m. Wednesday at US Ballpark in Ozark.

The Eagles’ path to the final four went through John Burroughs ace John Butka. The senior right-hander was masterful for much of the afternoon. He executed early off-speed pitches, including a slider and a curveball that kept the Eagles off-balance. He then mixed in a sizzling heater that netted strikeouts.

Butka, who hadn’t allowed a run in his last 12 innings — a span in which he surrendered just one hit, struck out 17 and walked three — struck out the final two hitters in the second inning. He caught Jace Reynolds looking to end the frame.

After issuing a leadoff walk in the third, Butka fanned the next three hitters to end the inning to preserve a 1-0 lead.

A University of Chicago signee, Butka racked up six strikeouts through his first four innings without allowing a hit.

“He’s a coach’s dream,” Bombers’ coach Scott Deken said. “He gets out here and he gets after it. He’s led us in every meaning of the word leader. It all starts with John Butka.”

While Butka kept dealing, the Eagles adjusted. After swinging at pitches out the zone in the first four innings, the Eagles were more selective in the fifth. Butka went six innings, allowed three earned runs off five hits, struck out seven, walked two and hit one.

The Southern Boone rally began with consecutive base hits from Reynolds and Aiden Andert.

An RBI single off the bat of Riley Smith tied the game 1-1. Then Karotka upended it with one swing and gave his team a 3-1 lead.

“We got a little more patient with off-speed stuff,” Eagles’ coach Brian Ash said. “We jumped on the fastball when we had a chance, and working hitter counts vs. pitcher counts is a big difference for our guys. The credit has to go (Butka). He’s the reason why we were struggling.”

John Burroughs (26-5), No. 7 in the STLhighschoolsports.com small-school rankings, had chances to tie or perhaps regain the lead in each of the final three innings. The Bombers stranded a runner in both the fifth and sixth and lined into a game-ending double play in the seventh.

“That’s exactly how baseball goes,” Deken said. “It’s a game of inches for a reason. It’s a game of inches, it’s a game of feet. We laced the ball right at guys. They played good defense. (Karotka) is special. They did a nice job staying with pitches.”

The combination of Bradly Smith and Carter Salter preserved the win for Southern Boone. Smith, who got the start, worked 5 1/3 innings and allowed the lone run off three hits. Salter pitched the final 1 2/3 innings and struck out one.

Two wins away from a state championship, Southern Boone hopes to make more history next week.

“It’s there for the taking,” Karotka said. “That was the first step right there.”

