Folks’ efficient start helps boost Holt past Howell Central

Folks caught the first batter he faced looking and retired the side in order to begin his splendid performance.
He fanned two more in the second and escaped the 20-pitch frame by yielding only one run. He threw 15 or fewer pitches in each of the next five innings.
Folks’ biggest strength was a fastball-changeup combination that kept Howell Central’s hitters off-balance.
“Just stay in the zone, get as many pitches as I can in the zone and produce weak contact everywhere on the field,” Folks said of how he remained calm during his swift outing. “My defense was playing good behind me, and they helped me keep an efficient outing.”
Pitching with an 8-2 lead after six innings, Folks went back out to work the seventh after having thrown a modest 50 pitches before earning his fourth win of the season.
While Folks was dominant and resilient on the mound, his teammates picked him up at the plate.
Senior center fielder Shannon Cross was a triple shy of the cycle. He doubled to right-center field in the second and hit a one-out, solo home run to deep left in the fifth. It was Cross' first homer of the season and extended Holt's lead to 4-1. Cross finished 3-for-4 with two RBI.
“He’s kind of been in a slump all year, but he really broke out just finding some barrels and that’s what we preach,” Pirkle said. “Success is not base hits or home runs, it’s finding hard hit balls and letting the game take care of the rest. He broke out of his shell, and hopefully he continues to hit the ball as well as he did today for the rest of the year.”
Holt also received a solo homer from No. 9 hitter Trevor Lovall, a blast that cleared the wall in left center.
The Spartans (14-9, 4-4) got five innings from starter Brayden Rubel, and reliever Landon Cannon, pitched the final two frames. They walked a combined five batters and hit two others.
Miscommunication on a fly ball toward right-center field and a bloop double that dropped in shallow center led to a pair of runs in the second inning for Holt.
“We had 15 freebies throughout the day, and you can’t win baseball games like that,” Francis Howell Central coach Nick Beckmann said. “If we make those early plays, it’s a different ballgame."
Nolan Folks of Holt delivers a pitch in the first inning against Francis Howell Central at Francis Howell Central in Cottleville, Missouri on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. Paul Baillargeon, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com