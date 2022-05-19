Fort Zumwalt East jumps on top of St. Dominic early before severe weather suspends district final

ST. PETERS — Lukas McGill was understandably emotional.

The Fort Zumwalt East junior left-hander fought back tears when talking about his performance against St. Dominic in Thursday's Class 5 District 4 baseball championship at East.

McGill tossed four innings of one-run ball and East had a 4-1 lead when cell phone alerts and tornado sirens began blaring between the top and bottom of the fourth inning warning of severe weather.

The teams and spectators were forced to go their cars or inside the school building at East before officials decided it would be best to suspend the remainder of the game. It is scheduled to be picked up from its stopping point at 4:15 p.m. Friday.

Unfortunately, McGill won't have the opportunity to try and finish what he started.

“I'm definitely emotional. I just wish I could do more for my team, but I still feel confident,” he said. “I felt really good, especially toward the end. I was just trying to miss barrels.”

The top-seeded Lions (21-9) will be gunning for the first district baseball title in the program's 14-year history.

“It's been a good game up to this point, but we're only halfway through so there's a lot of game left,” East coach Russ Hill said. “We feel like we had a little bit of momentum. Both guys were competing. A couple timely hits for us. And a couple mistakes for both sides early. So we'll see what happens.”

The postponement allows No. 2 seed St. Dominic (25-5) a chance to reset after a somewhat sluggish three-and-a-half innings Thursday.

“I was talking to Coach (Joe) Groaning at school and I told him the only thing I don't want is a suspended game, but right now, I don't mind a suspended game,” Crusaders coach Frank Schlenke said. “You hate to have that, but we'll have to come out and just see what happens (Friday).”

The Crusaders jumped on the board first on a two-out RBI single by Cam Whitt, but the Lions responded in the home half of the first inning with a run scoring on an Eric Williams groundout.

East went ahead in the second when Jackson Penn singled, Logan Schwerdt doubled over the head of the right fielder, Dare Riazi smacked an RBI single to left and Alex Huebner delivered a sacrifice fly to right to make it 3-1.

St. Dominic had a chance to tie it in the third when it put runners at second and third with two outs, but Whitt flied out to right to end the threat.

Of the 12 outs McGill recorded, nine came via the fly ball.

“Our guys were a little overanxious, I think,” Schlenke said. “Usually when you're hitting the ball up in the air, you're a little anxious and early and out in front.”

The East offense continued to hum with a third straight scoring frame in the bottom of the third, as Williams led off with a double into the left field corner and came home three batters later on a throwing error.

“We definitely had some timely hitting, for sure,” Hill said. “We had to manufacture a little bit, but other than that, they were coming up with some big hits.”

McGill seemed to be getting stronger as the game went along, allowing just three baserunners in the second through fourth innings, including his first 1-2-3 frame in the fourth, just before the delay.

“He's such a competitor. He's one of the guys that these games are kind of built for,” Hill said. “He's a fiery competitor and he wears his emotions on his sleeve. He was doing really well.”

But now, McGill will have to rely on his bullpen to finish the job, and he's confident they will do so.

“Of course, you have to. It's a team-first mentality,” he said. “We've got to have the same mentality tomorrow if we want to come out on top. It's definitely gonna be fun.”