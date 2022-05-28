Fort Zumwalt East punches ticket to school's first team semifinal appearance

ST. PETERS — Luke Aubuchon didn't want the waterworks to flow again.

Aubuchon and more than 200 of his fellow Fort Zumwalt East seniors graduated at The Family Arena early Saturday afternoon and then he and eight other fellow seniors traded their cap and gown for a baseball uniform for the Lions' Class 5 quarterfinal game later in the afternoon.

After earning his diploma, Aubuchon delivered a key three-run double during a decisive six-run first inning and he got the final two outs on the mound to lead Zumwalt East to a 7-4 victory over visiting Parkway Central.

“I certainly didn't feel like crying twice in one day,” he said. “I cried at graduation and I didn't plan on coming here and crying. So we came out here and did the job.”

Zumwalt East (23-9) moved on to face Platte County (25-8) in a Class 5 semifinal game at 7 p.m. Friday at US Ballpark in Ozark.

It is the first time in the 14-year history of the school a team from Zumwalt East has advanced to the state final four in a team sport.

“I'm happy for the boys and this is for all the alumni and all those guys that put in a lot of blood, sweat and tears to build this foundation,” Lions coach Russ Hill said. “It feels great to know you're still playing ball when school's over. As coaches and players, we always talk about that. If you're still playing ball when school's over, you're doing alright.”

Parkway Central (23-11) was ousted in the Class 5 quarterfinal round for the second straight season.

“Phenomenal season,” Colts coach Scott Davis said. “We set a school record with those 23 wins. The old record was 20. Just a great group of seniors and they're gonna be dearly, dearly missed.”

Things couldn't have started any better for the host squad, as the Lions put their first six hitters of the game on base and all six scored.

Alex Huebner walked, Jackson Carter laid down a bunt single and Eric Williams walked to load the bases. Parker Davis and Jackson Penn drew back-to-back walks to bring in a pair of runs before Aubuchon laced a 2-2 pitch into the right-center field gap to clear the bases for a 5-0 lead, chasing Parkway Central starter Elijah Kjellberg from the mound before he could record an out.

“I was down 0-2 quickly and coach always tells us to not think about striking out and keeping your head in the game for the next pitch.” Aubuchon said. “I worked it back to 2-2 and then drove a ball in the gap to score three runs. It felt pretty good.”

Evan Newcorn greeted reliever Luke Amezcua with an RBI single to make it 6-0 before the final three Lions in a 10-batter first inning were finally retired.

“With that break, everybody's got to wait seven days (after districts), so you don't know how slow the bats will be in their timing and their rhythm,” Hill said. “But, our boys did a great job of coming out with energy.”

Falling behind early was not a new scenario for the Colts.

“We actually dug out of a hole all three games in districts,” Davis said. “We fell behind 3-0 in Game 1 (a 4-3 win over MICDS), down 6-2 (an 8-6 win over Summit in the semifinals) and 8-0 (a 13-12 win over Chaminade in the final). I'm not sure what I did, but I couldn't get us to have a better start.”

Parkway Central put its leadoff man at second base to start the second inning, but Zumwalt East left fielder Parker Davis caught a fly ball and threw a bullet to third to cut down the runner trying to move up after tagging up.

“That play was just phenomenal. He plays the game right. He doesn't take anything for granted,” Hill said. “And on the back end of that, Eric Williams made an absolute phenomenal pick to tag that kid. It was a great job on both sides on that play.”

The Colts did break through in the third when Joe Siervo was hit in the leg with an 0-2 pitch with two outs and Seung Min Song and Sean Kang delivered back-to-back RBI doubles to cut the Lions' lead to 6-2.

“It kind of got us some life,” Davis said. “Almost like the last three games, once we got some life and woke up. It just wasn't enough today.”

Penn got one of those runs right back when he led off the top of the third with a solo home run to left.

“I had two strikes and I was just trying to choke it up and put it in play, but I got a hold of it,” he said. “As soon as I hit it, I just started jogging. It was nice.”

Penn later made a dazzling defensive play when, with runners at first and second, he threw down to first to pick the runner off and end the inning.

Michael Gibson tossed two innings of scoreless relief of Lions starter Lukas McGill before he ran into trouble trying to close out the game in the top of the seventh.

Mason Siegel singled to lead off the frame and, after a strikeout, Siervo singled and Song walked to load the bases and end Gibson's day on the mound. Aubuchon, who has five saves this season, entered in a non-save situation and allowed Kang's two-run single that cut it to 7-4 and brought the tying run to the plate.

“One thing about these kids is they never quit all year and they sure as heck didn't quit today,” Davis said.

But, Aubuchon got cleanup man Stephen Wesolich to pop out to second and Kjellberg to fly out to right to end the game and create a memorable and historic dogpile on the mound.

“I've been the closer, getting saves at the end of the game, so it wasn't anything new to me. I just went out there and did my thing and got the job done,” Aubuchon said. “It's certainly gonna be fun (next weekend), but we've just got to stick to the mojo and keep doing what we're doing and win ballgames.”