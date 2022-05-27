Fort Zumwalt East seeks school history in quarterfinal matchup with Parkway Central

Parker Davis admitted he probably wasn't going to sleep much Friday night.

“Actually, probably not this whole weekend it's gonna be so busy,” the Fort Zumwalt East senior left fielder said. “It (Saturday) is gonna be packed. I think all the seniors feel the same way about it.”

Davis and his fellow East High seniors will take part in graduation ceremonies early Saturday afternoon and then he and the eight other Lions seniors who play baseball will head to the East field to play a Class 3 quarterfinal game against Parkway Central.

“We just all feel it. The vibe here is crazy,” Davis said. “We've been up and down, but at the end of the day, we put the team first. We've got a little motto here, 'Family, Energy and Grit.' We've been sticking to that all year and I feel like it's made us successful.”

East (22-9) is in the state baseball quarterfinal round for the first time after a district championship win over St. Dominic last week. The 22 wins ties last season's team for the school single-season record win total.

If the Lions can earn a win on the diamond Saturday, they would go down as the first team in the 14-year history of the St. Peters school to advance to the final four of a team sport.

“It's there, I'm not hiding from it,” said East coach Russ Hill, who has been at the helm since the school opened. “But we don't try and get too far ahead of ourselves. We just really want to focus on the task at hand and see if we can get through Parkway Central and play the best we can play.”

Breaking through the district championship barrier was a big step for an East team that felt like it was good enough to do it last year, only to fall in the district title game to rival Fort Zumwalt South, a team that went on to finish fourth in Class 5.

“We know how we felt last season. We didn't want to feel like that again, so we played our hearts out,” Lions junior catcher Jackson Penn said. “We've had our ups and downs, but we're just shooting up right now. It's crazy.”

The Lions' 44-16 run over the last two seasons came on the heels of a six-year stretch where the program had a combined 59-99 record and just one winning season.

“We had like a five-year stretch when we were down,” Hill said. “I don't know if I just led them wrong or we really underachieved, I'm not really sure. But, we've definitely kind of straightened things out here the last few years and I owe it all to the guys.”

East boasts an offense that averages a GAC Central-best 6.6 runs per game this season and has five players hitting .300 or better with another one at .299.

“We don't let the pitcher take the bat out of our hands and we make sure we are gritty every at-bat,” said Davis, the Lions' cleanup hitter. “I feel like good things just happen when we put it in play.”

On the mound, seniors Justin Smith and Brendan Jackson entrenched themselves as the top two arms early this season before both got injured in early May. Jackson has since returned and pitched a gem in the district semifinals, while junior Lukas McGill got the start in the district final.

“That's been a pleasant surprise after we lost our No. 1 and No. 2 from last year,” Hill said. “So, the pitching was a little bit uncertain.”

East and Central played just under three weeks ago with the Colts (23-10) jumping out to a 10-0 lead after three innings on the way to a 13-6 win. The Lions, though, had some less experienced arms throw in that game.

“Justin Smith and Brendan Jackson both got injured at the same time at the start of the month, so we knew it would be a really tough stretch playing tough teams with those guys missing,” Hill said. “So when we played Parkway Central, we didn't necessarily throw off on purpose, but we had to throw some guys who didn't have a lot of innings. Give credit where credit is due, though, Parkway Central hit the heck out of the ball.”

Win or lose in the quarterfinal, the Lions feel like they've altered the aura and perception of their program over the last two seasons.

“I feel like people have just looked down on us for a while,” Penn said. “But, this group just goes together good and I feel like we've changed how everybody looks at us.”