Fort Zumwalt East's bats erupt behind no-hitter performance by McGill

ST. CHARLES — Jackson Penn had been in the cage all week working on his swing.

The Fort Zumwalt East junior catcher had been in a slump at the plate the last few games, so desperate to fix his swing, he tried just swinging one-handed.

It worked.

Penn crushed his first career home run over the left-field fence and keyed the Fort Zumwalt East offense as it defeated St. Charles West 12-0 on Friday afternoon at St. Charles West High School.

"They needed a bounce-back win," Fort Zumwalt East coach Russ Hill said. "Sometimes, in baseball, it's just not your day and it wasn't yesterday. We were able to get back out here so quickly, we needed it."

Fort Zumwalt East (13-2), the No. 8 small school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, picked up its second consecutive win over the Warriors and third in the last five meetings.

"Coach (Nuru) Allen has a good thing going over here," Hill said. "I respect what he has going here and he's a good coach."

Penn's solo blast in the second inning helped spark an offense that battered out 12 runs on 10 hits in three innings.

"I wasn't trying for a home run, I just wanted to put the ball in play," Penn said. "It was very surprising but very nice."

Penn followed up his home run with an opposite-field line shot that drove in two. The junior finished the day going 2-for-3 with three RBI.

"The kid can really swing it," Hill said. "It was good to see him break out. He's more capable than his stats are showing."

Sophomore infielder Eric Williams continued his torrid hitting pace, going 1-for-3 with three RBI for the Lions.

The 12 runs by the explosive offense is averaging over seven runs a contest were more than enough for junior lefty Lukas McGill.

McGill pitched his second complete game of the season and recorded his first no-hitter of his career, going five innings, striking out seven and three walks.

"He was hitting all of his spots," Penn said. "His offspeed was working really nice today too."

McGill attacked the St. Charles West (4-5) hitters relentlessly. Of the 19 batters he faced, 11 of them saw a first-pitch strike.

McGill admitted that he had a good idea that he was sitting on a no-hitter as he climbed the mound in the fifth.

"It was in the back of my head, but you couldn't really think about it while I was pitching," McGill said.

After getting two quick outs, McGill started to labor a bit as his pitch count started to climb. But after a quick conference with Hill and his teammates, he was able to shut the door with the help of his defense.

"I was glad to see him finish," Hill said.

This is one of the few weeks that the Warriors were able to play multiple games in the same week due to the rainouts and delays. But Allen wasn't using the weather as an excuse for his team.

"Right now, we're struggling," Allen said. "We're just not a good team at the moment. We're at the point where are record is who we are and we're not doing enough to win."

Sophomore Noah Gramling came on in relief and pitched the final three innings, striking out four Lions batters and giving up two earned runs.

