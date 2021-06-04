Fort Zumwalt South loses Class 6 semifinal heartbreaker in eight innings

Willard (26-10) will play for its first state title when it takes on Grain Valley (27-8) at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

“I think this would be the first (title) in any male sport ever at Willard,” said Tigers coach Scott McGee, who also will celebrate his wedding anniversary Saturday. “Over the last four years, our program has had a lot of adversity. So I think our kids just handle adversity better than most 15- to 18-year-olds do because they've had to.”

Down to their last three outs trailing by two runs, the Bulldogs strung together four hits on five pitches and ended up tying the game in the top of the seventh.

Logan Reidelberger led off the frame with a single to center, Ian O'Donnell followed with a base knock through the hole at short and Joey Friedel reached on a bunt single to make it three hits on three pitches — or one more than South had in 81 pitches against Willard starter Dalen Stewart in the first six innings.

“Maybe he was wearing down a little, but we finally got some good first-pitches to hit and they were ready to hit,” Bill Friedel said. “We found a couple holes, but we just needed one more big hit to get the lead.”

After swinging through a strike, Castelli then stroked a base hit to right to cut it to 3-2.