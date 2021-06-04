Fort Zumwalt South loses Class 6 semifinal heartbreaker in eight innings

OZARK — All Andrew Castelli could do was watch helplessly from the dugout.
The Fort Zumwalt South senior right-hander pitched 6 2/3 solid innings in a Class 5 baseball semifinal game Friday afternoon at U.S. Baseball Park. But he had to come out of the game after reaching the pitch limit and he watched as the Bulldogs issued a bases-loaded walk with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning to drop a heartbreaking 4-3 decision to Willard.
“It was killing me,” Castelli said. “I really wish I could have stayed out there. I know it's a lot of pitches, but as a competitor you just want to keep going, especially as a senior.”
Zumwalt South was seeking its first state championship appearance since winning the Class 4 title in 2009.
“It was a tough one, we're kind of heartbroken,” Bulldogs coach Bill Friedel said. “It was a great semifinal. Two really good teams. We just came up a little short.”
Zumwalt South (23-10) will play in the third-place game for the first time when it takes on Summit (17-15) at 11 a.m. Saturday. The Falcons beat the Bulldogs 15-5 on April 2.
“Even though it's a third-place game, it's better than fourth at the end of the day,” Zumwalt South left fielder Brady O'Brien said. “Rockwood Summit beat us earlier in the year, so it would be nice to beat them here.”
Willard (26-10) will play for its first state title when it takes on Grain Valley (27-8) at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
“I think this would be the first (title) in any male sport ever at Willard,” said Tigers coach Scott McGee, who also will celebrate his wedding anniversary Saturday. “Over the last four years, our program has had a lot of adversity. So I think our kids just handle adversity better than most 15- to 18-year-olds do because they've had to.”
Down to their last three outs trailing by two runs, the Bulldogs strung together four hits on five pitches and ended up tying the game in the top of the seventh.
Logan Reidelberger led off the frame with a single to center, Ian O'Donnell followed with a base knock through the hole at short and Joey Friedel reached on a bunt single to make it three hits on three pitches — or one more than South had in 81 pitches against Willard starter Dalen Stewart in the first six innings.
“Maybe he was wearing down a little, but we finally got some good first-pitches to hit and they were ready to hit,” Bill Friedel said. “We found a couple holes, but we just needed one more big hit to get the lead.”
After swinging through a strike, Castelli then stroked a base hit to right to cut it to 3-2.
“Once we came back into the dugout (after the top of the seventh), we were saying the game’s not over,” Castelli said. “We just needed to be ready to attack and we did our job and put the ball in play.”
Brady O’Brien, who reached base all three times Friday, hit into a 6-5 fielder’s choice that plated O’Donnell with the tying run.
“In that last at-bat when I drove in that run, I was pretty much sitting curveball the whole time because I was on his fastball,” O'Brien said. “So I was just waiting for one over the plate and I hit it.”
After stranding a two-out walk in the top of the eighth, the Bulldogs gave up a leadoff double to the Tigers' Cooper Hampton to start the bottom half of the frame. That came on the heels of Hampton making a nice scoop on a low throw to first to end the top of the inning.
“That pick just kind of got me going and I just came in there and I knew I was going to be jumpy, so I took a pitch, a curveball, the same pitch I hit off the fence,” Hampton said. “I saw it again and it worked out.”
After an intentional walk, Bulldogs center fielder Jake Markert made a spectacular sliding catch going backward and held the runners. Another intentional walk loaded the bases for Evan Gaunt, who was fanned by South reliever Carter Cox for a big second out.
But Landen Moore got ahead 2-1, got a favorable call for ball three and then watched as ball four sailed wide to give the Tigers the walkoff win.
“The catcher (Reidelberger) was talking about how I didn't want to swing,” Moore said. “I told him I was going to swing, but I knew I wasn't.”
Willard plated a pair of runs in the second on an RBI single by Gaunt and a sacrifice fly by Hayden Rakestraw.
Zumwalt South got one of those runs right back in the third when O'Brien walked, stole second, went to third on a wild pitch and scored when Carter Kessler reached safely on a fielder's choice bunt.
The Tigers got a huge insurance run in the sixth when a potential third-out throw to first on a possible double play ball got away, allowing a run to score to make it 3-1.
Friedel went out to argue at second base, claiming there was interference from the runner on the throw to first, but the call stood and Willard had an all-important run that helped set the stage for the extra-inning dramatics.