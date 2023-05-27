Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

FENTON — There were enough distractions to sidetrack Carter Cox on Saturday.

The junior left-hander from Fort Zumwalt South swept them all aside.

Cox allowed two runs on five hits, walked one and struck out eight as the Bulldogs outlasted Summit 4-2 in the quarterfinals of the Class 5 state baseball tournament.

Cox also drove contributed a run-scoring single in a two-run fifth that snapped a 2-2 tie and catapulted Fort Zumwalt South (27-6-1) into the state semifinals.

“It’s huge. It’s been a goal of ours all season to go back to state,” Cox said. “That’s obviously what everybody wants to do. It’s what you dream about — going to state and being in the position to play in the final four. So, yeah, it’s really big. We’ve been talking about it for a long time now.”

Fort Zumwalt South will play Festus (25-8) at 10 a.m. Friday at U.S. Baseball Park in Ozark. The Bulldogs are in the semifinals for the second time in the last three years. They placed fourth in Class 5 in 2021, falling to Summit in that state tournament's third-place game.

Summit had the tying runs at first and second with two outs against junior Connor Henke, who relieved Cox to start the seventh. But junior Logan Darnell, the Falcons’ cleanup hitter, popped out to first on a 3-2 offering to end the 2-hour, 28-minute game played before a large bi-partisan crowd.

“It’s a big win for the program,” Fort Zumwalt South coach Bill Friedel said. “These kids have been playing baseball since they were 5 years old, and when you get to high school, you want to get to the final four. Now they get to experience that, so it’s a great thing.”

Cox kept the Falcons (17-15) off-balance during his 100-pitch outing by spotting his fastball and mixing in his curveball.

He struck out the side on nine pitches in the second inning for his first immaculate inning.

“I’ve never done that before,” said Cox, who improved to 6-0. “I didn’t even know I did it until one of the coaches told me. I was kind of in a zone and didn’t know.”

Cox also kept his cool during a long fourth inning which began when senior Jayson Shorb, Summit’s pitcher, coaxed the only walk of the game by Cox. Sophomore Jackson Miller followed with a bunt that was fielded by charging Bulldogs junior third baseman Jacksen Tankersley. But Tankersley stumbled slightly before making a weak throw to junior first baseman Jacob Reynolds that wasn’t handled.

Then came some craziness.

Junior Zach Wyatt hit a high popup near the line between home and first. The ball was untouched and landed fair, however. Fort Zumwalt South then threw to third to apparently force out courtesy runner Tyler Dickerman before Miller appeared to be forced out with a throw to second while Wyatt held first.

After a long discussion, the umpires acknowledged that the infield-fly rule should have been called, meaning Wyatt was automatically out and Dickerman and Miller were free to advance at their own discretion. Dickerman and Miller were awarded their respective bases rather than being forced out since runners must be tagged on an infield-fly rule — even one that wasn’t initially called.

Following the umpires’ deliberations, senior Zach Liggett laid down a squeeze bunt that tied the game at 2, but Cox minimized the damage by striking out junior Tyler Metz to end the inning.

“In my head, there was nothing I could do about it,” Cox said of the ruling and the stoppage of play. “I just had to keep moving forward. All I know is I was like, ‘All right. Here you go. This is what you train for. This is that big moment when big players make big plays.’ That’s what I was thinking in my head.”

Friedel, who believed Wyatt should have been called out for interfering with Reynolds’ attempt to catch the popup, was proud of Cox for not buckling under the pressure.

“He’s had a great season for us,” Friedel said of Cox. “He’s had a lot of playoff experience. He pitched a lot for us as a freshman when we went to the final four, so he’s experienced. I was proud of him for keeping his composure during that fiasco. Then we got the lead back.”

Junior Sam Alles opened the Fort Zumwalt fifth with a single and went to second on junior Carter Adkins’ sacrifice. After Tankersley grounded out, Cox smacked a 3-2 pitch from Shorb (4-1) into center field to put the Bulldogs ahead for good at 3-2. Junior Connor Mendell followed with an infield single to third, but a throwing error allowed Cox to score to make it 4-2.

“I was proud of myself in that situation,” said Cox, who also drove in another run with a third-inning grounder. “Everybody knows me as a pitcher, but I feel like this season I’ve proven I can hit, too.”

Summit put Cox and the Bulldogs in a 1-0 hole in the first on senior Luke Tanner’s single. Senior Holden Karl’s single made it 1-1 in the second.

Summit coach Jason Schneider wasn’t down despite the defeat.

“It was an awesome game,” he said. “I figured it was going to be a really good game just because of the way (the Bulldogs) play the game. And I have a lot of respect for the way we go about things over here. Our guys did a heck of a job and left it all out there. I felt all along we were a really good team. I’m excited about the way we competed today.”