Fort Zumwalt South punches ticket to final four with shutout win over Parkway Central

"They were insane," Castelli said. "We always said that this is the best defensive team to come through South and it's showing now."

Having that sterling defense vacuuming up any ground ball helped Castelli, who threw five shutout innings. He gave up three hits, struck out three and walked five.

"They handled every defensive situation perfectly," Friedel said. "Andrew gutted through it. It wasn't the smoothest, but a shutout is a shutout."

The Colts had lived on timely hitting throughout the postseason, but came up empty against Castelli and freshman reliever Carter Cox.

"We put runners on, but just didn't get the hit when we needed it," Parkway Central coach Scott Davis said. "Tip your cap to Zumwalt South, that's a nice squad."

Cox pitched two hitless innings to close out the game.

Steele was able to get the scoring started for the Bulldogs with a two-out double in the first.

Senior Peyton Blair went 2-for-3 at the plate and scored two times.

Davis was pleased with the seniors that led the Colts back to the quarterfinal round for the first time since 2016.

"They're the reason we got back here," Davis said. "We have a lot of guys coming back and the seniors this year set the tone for what the expectations are."

STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.