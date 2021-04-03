Fort Zumwalt West beats Holt to capture Midwest Classic title

WELDON SPRING — For the briefest of moments, Cal Greiner thought the ball hit the grass to extend the game.
The next moment, the Fort Zumwalt West senior pitcher was having his uniform ripped from him in celebration.
"They had done it the past tournament where we won, so I guess it's becoming a ritual now," Greiner said.
Fort Zumwalt West captured its second tournament of the season, picking up the Midwest Classic title with a 7-3 victory over Holt at Francis Howell High School on Saturday afternoon.
"I'm so proud of the guys for playing good clean fundamental baseball and competing their butts off," Fort Zumwalt West coach Eric Gough said. "It's an amazing start."
Fort Zumwalt West (12-1), the No. 2 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, picked up its second tournament championship after winning the Troy Classic earlier in the season.
It's the first time in his 11 years at the helm of Fort Zumwalt West that Gough has captured both titles.
"When you start with the Troy and the Midwest Classic, a lot of teams will go 6-4 in those two tournaments," Gough said. "W maybe the champions, but nobody got through this tournament without a loss. That just speaks of the quality of the teams. Just a bunch of great ball teams."
Greiner came on in relief in the third inning and threw 4 2-3 innings of shutout ball. The senior righty gave up one hit and issued one free pass while striking out seven, including four of the last six outs.
"I was leaning heavily on the slider and once I was able to find that pitch and get it in the zone, I was able to dominate," Greiner said.
Despite his mastery on the mound, Greiner was the first to shoutout his defense, including the game-ending diving play by junior outfielder Daniel Wissler.
"Our defense has been so good," Greiner said. "They're the reason why we've been able to win these last two tournaments."
Including flashing the glove in the outfield, Wissler was red-hot at the plate. Wissler extending his hitting streak to seven games and went 3-for-4 with two triples and drove in three on Saturday.
"I've been seeing the ball a little bit better," Wissler said. "I've been catching it out in front and trying to drive it."
On his second triple of the game, Wissler nearly ran down senior Tanner Perry on the base path.
"I was running and yelling at him before I touched first base because he couldn't see the ball in the sun," Wissler said. "I was telling him that he better get going because I was going to catch him."
Holt (4-5-1) jumped all over Fort Zumwalt West early in the game, getting three runs on three hits in the first three innings with senior Grant Sibert going 2-for-3 at the plate with two doubles.
Chase Beattie went 1-for-3 with an RBI for the Indians.
But the Jaguars were able to pound out 11 hits against four Indians pitchers.
"We were a little worried about our hitting coming into the season, but we have figured it out," Wissler said.
This is the best 13-game start since starting the season 11-2 in 2009 for the Jaguars.
"It means a lot for the school," Greiner said. "To be able to give the students something to root for this year, it's been really fun."