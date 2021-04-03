Fort Zumwalt West beats Holt to capture Midwest Classic title

Greiner came on in relief in the third inning and threw 4 2-3 innings of shutout ball. The senior righty gave up one hit and issued one free pass while striking out seven, including four of the last six outs.

"I was leaning heavily on the slider and once I was able to find that pitch and get it in the zone, I was able to dominate," Greiner said.

Despite his mastery on the mound, Greiner was the first to shoutout his defense, including the game-ending diving play by junior outfielder Daniel Wissler.

"Our defense has been so good," Greiner said. "They're the reason why we've been able to win these last two tournaments."

Including flashing the glove in the outfield, Wissler was red-hot at the plate. Wissler extending his hitting streak to seven games and went 3-for-4 with two triples and drove in three on Saturday.

"I've been seeing the ball a little bit better," Wissler said. "I've been catching it out in front and trying to drive it."

On his second triple of the game, Wissler nearly ran down senior Tanner Perry on the base path.