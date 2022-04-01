Fort Zumwalt West erupts for 12 runs in final two innings in victory over Holt

O'FALLON, Mo. — The outcome of the Midwest Classic baseball game between Holt and Fort Zumwalt West was in doubt for five innings Friday.

But the Jaguars, playing on their home field as the visiting team, scored four runs in the sixth and eight more in the seventh to run away for a 14-2 victory over Holt, a Gateway Athletic Conference foe. The game lasted 3 hours and 7 minutes.

“That was a great high school baseball game — until it wasn’t,” Jaguars coach Eric Gough said. “Things kind of spiraled there, but it was a 2-2 ballgame going into the top of the sixth. We got some baserunners on, executed some offensive situations and felt really good about putting up a four spot in the sixth.”

It was only the opening act for the seventh, when Fort Zumwalt West (9-2) sent 14 men to the plate against four different pitchers. The inning included four hits, five walks, one hit by pitch, one error and two wild pitches.

The victory sent the Jaguars into the tournament semifinals at 11 a.m. Saturday against Lindbergh. The game will be played at Francis Howell High.

“We came out and piled on in the seventh,” Gough said of the explosion. “Anybody looking at the final score is going to have no idea what a great baseball game that was. Holt had a couple of chances to blow that thing open.”

Indeed.

Trailing 2-1 in the second, the Indians loaded the bases, but the threat fizzled when Fort Zumwalt West turned a 4-6-3 double play.

With the game knotted at 2, Holt had the bases loaded and no outs in the fifth. But a 1-2-3 double play and an infield out got the Jaguars out of trouble.

A few minutes later, Fort Zumwalt West was in the driver’s seat with a four-run rally. Senior Carter Smith’s sacrifice fly put the Jaguars ahead for good at 3-2. Sophomore Nick Alagna and senior Connor Stein also had RBIs, and another run scored after Stein was able to extend a rundown between first and second.

“We can’t spot them 12 runs; we just can’t have that,” Holt coach Trey Pirkle said. “You’ve got to find the (strike zone). You can’t deal with walks. You can’t deal with leadoff walks. You’ve got to stay locked in. It was a great ballgame (after five). Fortunately, we get to see them two more times next week. We’ll find out what kind of ball team we have. We’ll do some soul-searching.”

Pirkle bemoaned the double plays that twice swung momentum to the Fort Zumwalt West dugout. After the second one, the Jaguars pounced.

“We’ve got to find a way to execute and get that big hit,” Pirkle said. “Those twin killings will get you every time. We have to find a barrel.”

The Jaguars finished with eight hits and 11 walks. No player had more than one hit, although senior Daniel Wissler’s was a home run in the first inning. Fort Zumwalt West’s sixth through ninth hitters reached base 13 times.

The Jaguars pride themselves in being difficult to defend, as they depend heavily on a small-ball style that produced six stolen bases, two by Alagna.

“That’s something we really talk about,” Gough said. “We emphasize to our guys that their job is to get the next bag, whatever that is. We want to win (the game) 90 feet at a time and let the scoreboard take care of itself. We try to put pressure on teams when we’re on offense and that usually works out better for us.

“We know we’re going to run into some outs here and there, but it’s part of the price we’re going to pay to be aggressive.”

Holt wasn’t lacking scoring chances. The Indians (5-3) had at least two baserunners in every inning but the seventh, when they went down in order as the sun set.

Junior Collin Greiner was the winning pitcher for the Jaguars. He relieved junior left-hander Kenton Deverman to open the fourth and worked three innings. He permitted two hits, walked three and hit two batters, but didn’t allow a run. He also induced the pivotal double play in the fifth that helped maintain the tie.

“We turned a couple of humongous double plays to get out of some big jams,” Gough said. “If they get a big swing there, they can bust that thing open and they’re going to put up a big number. It would have looked lopsided the other way. They’re a dang good ballclub and we feel fortunate to get them today.”

