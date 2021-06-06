Fort Zumwalt West falls short of first title in Class 6 final that ends after midnight

OZARK — After a torrid offensive start in the first two innings of Friday night's Class 6 semifinal win over Jefferson City, the Fort Zumwalt West baseball team saw the script flipped when it fell behind early in Saturday's championship game against Liberty of Kansas City.

The Jaguars trailed by five runs after two innings Saturday and never recovered in an 8-4 loss to the Blue Jays at U.S. Baseball Park.

“It's baseball. It's a tough game. You've got to come out and execute and play clean every time out,” Zumwalt West coach Eric Gough said. “You've got to tip your cap to Liberty. They executed better than us tonight and that's the reason they come out on top.”

Zumwalt West (35-5) was denied its first state title and lost in a state final for the second time in four seasons. It also dropped the Class 5 final in 2017.

The Jaguars had a strong group of 12 seniors this season that helped obliterate the old school record for wins in a season (24 in 2017).