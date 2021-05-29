Fort Zumwalt West rallies from six-run deficit to stun Francis Howell

WELDON SPRING — Noah Hargraves' black road jersey ended up completely torn off. Ryan Alagna's was shredded off by his Fort Zumwalt West teammates, leading to some future apparel decisions.
“It looks like we're wearing white the rest of the time,” said Hargraves, a senior pitcher. “I don't think I've ever been a part of anything like this. The energy was just insane.”
The Jaguars likely will need new jerseys because of an improbable rally that has kept their magical season afloat.
Down six runs and completely stymied through five innings, West erupted for seven runs over the final two frames to complete a 7-6 walk-off win over Francis Howell in a Class 6 baseball quarterfinal Saturday at Howell.
“We've never had a situation like that where we were down that many runs so late in the game,” Hargraves said. “To battle back and win in the bottom of the seventh is just surreal.”
The Jaguars (34-4) advanced to the program's second final four appearance.
West will play Jefferson City (22-13) in a semifinal at 6:30 p.m. Friday at U.S. Baseball Park in Ozark. The Jays beat the Jaguars in their only other state appearance, which came in the Class 5 state championship game in 2017.
“I'm so excited. It's always a ride,” West coach Eric Gough said. “Once you hit districts, you're on bonus time. I don't care how good you are. Single-elimination baseball is a cruel, cruel beast. So any time you get a chance to go practice tomorrow or play one more, it's just pure joy.”
Francis Howell (29-9) was seeking its 10th final four berth but instead squandered a big lead and suffered a painful setback on its home field.
“I've lost my share of tough ones," Howell coach Tony Perkins said. "They earned it. Tip your cap to them and wish them the best of luck. I've always said the team that makes the least amount of mistakes is going to win the ballgame and we had more mistakes than them.”
With Zumwalt West trailing 6-4 to start the home half of the seventh, Dylan Bates walked leading off and Hargraves followed with his second hit in as many innings. After the runners were bunted over, consecutive errors by the Vikings allowed the tying runs to score.
After an intentional walk loaded the bases, Alagna hit an infield chopper. The throw to second got a forceout for the second out, but Jaguars runner Mason Whiteside clipped the leg of Vikings second baseman Will Doherty, causing Doherty to fall down before he could throw to first to try and get a double play. In the meantime, the winning run crossed the plate.
No one knew what the call was — whether it was interference or not — so Gough went out to check with the umpire and was told the game was over.
And the celebration was on for the Jaguars.
“Nobody on our side thought he was calling interference. Our guys were just hesitating,” Gough said. “I think he got the call right. Mason slid into the bag and Doherty's foot was on this side of the bag. It looked to me like a 100 percent clean baseball play. It's a tough break for Howell, but of course we'll take it any way we can get it.”
Things couldn't have started any better for the Vikings as they plated four runs in the top of the first inning. A throwing error brought home the first two runs and a single by Jackson Hetzel plated the other two.
Howell struck for two more runs in the fifth on RBI doubles by Doherty and Matt James to push the lead to 6-0.
Those six runs came off West starter Tanner Perry, who had a sterling 0.31 earned run average coming into the contest, although he did allow five runs (one earned) in a regular season loss to Howell.
Meanwhile, Carson Subbert was dealing for the Vikings, needing just 46 pitches to get through five hitless innings, allowing only two base runners.
“That's the way he's been all year,” Perkins said. “He's been a bulldog and that's why he got the nod to start this game.”
Hargraves came in for Perry to pitch the sixth, got in and out of a jam and then sparked his team at the plate in the bottom of the frame with a double for West's first hit of the game.
“We call him 'Big Ticket' because he just shines in big spots,” Gough said of Hargraves. “Once again, he put us on his back. This time, he did it offensively as well as defensively.”
Two more hits, a diving stop on a run-scoring groundout, a walk and another hit made it 6-3 and chased Subbert. The Jaguars scored one more run in the inning to set the stage for the crazy rally in the seventh.
“It's going to be amazing,” Hargraves said of the final four trip. “We're going to bring twice as much energy next game.”
Class 6 baseball state quarterfinal: Fort Zumwalt West 7, Francis Howell 6
