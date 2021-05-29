Fort Zumwalt West rallies from six-run deficit to stun Francis Howell

Francis Howell (29-9) was seeking its 10th final four berth but instead squandered a big lead and suffered a painful setback on its home field.

“I've lost my share of tough ones," Howell coach Tony Perkins said. "They earned it. Tip your cap to them and wish them the best of luck. I've always said the team that makes the least amount of mistakes is going to win the ballgame and we had more mistakes than them.”

With Zumwalt West trailing 6-4 to start the home half of the seventh, Dylan Bates walked leading off and Hargraves followed with his second hit in as many innings. After the runners were bunted over, consecutive errors by the Vikings allowed the tying runs to score.

After an intentional walk loaded the bases, Alagna hit an infield chopper. The throw to second got a forceout for the second out, but Jaguars runner Mason Whiteside clipped the leg of Vikings second baseman Will Doherty, causing Doherty to fall down before he could throw to first to try and get a double play. In the meantime, the winning run crossed the plate.

No one knew what the call was — whether it was interference or not — so Gough went out to check with the umpire and was told the game was over.

And the celebration was on for the Jaguars.