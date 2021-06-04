Fort Zumwalt West run rules Jefferson City to reach Class 6 championship game

OZARK — Noah Hargraves was amped up for his starting assignment on the mound in Friday's 6:30 p.m. Class 6 semifinal baseball game.
And then the big right-hander and his Fort Zumwalt West teammates had to wait … and wait … and wait.
“It was hell,” Hargraves said. “We were sitting in the Marucci center (next door) and I was like, 'Let's go. Let's get it done.' I just wanted to play. I was tired of waiting.”
A long turf repair delay and even longer semifinal games earlier in the day pushed the first pitch all the way back to 8:24 p.m.
But the wait was certainly worth it.
The Jaguars scored five runs in the first inning and six more in the second and never looked back in an 11-0 victory against Jefferson City at U.S. Ballpark.
“I'm really proud of my guys for the attitude that they played with and just going out and executing,” Zumwalt West coach Eric Gough said. “We've hung our hat on pitching and defense all year. It's great to score five in the first and six in the second, but what I'm most proud of is throwing up the zeroes.”
Zumwalt West (35-4) will play Liberty of Kansas City (32-9) for the Class 6 championship in a game scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
“I know they're going to throw their good arm (Mizzou commit Karson Milbrandt) at us. He looks like he's got a live fastball with some run and he's got a really sharp curveball,” Gough said. “We're going to expect it will be a grind at the plate tomorrow. We know they will do some small ball. The formula for us stays the same, Pick the ball up, play catch and we'll get them out.”
The Jaguars will be making their second title game appearance after falling to Jeff City 2-1 in eight innings in the Class 5 final in 2017.
“Obviously, that's been the goal from the start,” Hargraves said. “First Monday morning meeting, that's what we were talking about. To actually be there, that's pretty awesome.”
Hargraves needed just nine pitches to retire the side in order in the top of the first and then the West offense went to work in the bottom half.
Hargraves had the big blow with a two-run single that made it 2-0 and two more runs would score on a Dylan Bates infield hit.
“That first inning totally set the tone,” Hargraves said. “Without that first inning, that game's completely different.”
After the Jaguars brought 10 men to the plate in the first, they sent 10 more up in the second, scoring six runs on just two hits.
Hargraves again had the big blow with a two-run double to give him four RBI in two innings.
West knocked out Jeff City lefty Jacob Roettgen after he threw 77 pitches in just an inning-and-a-third, as all 11 runs were charged to him.
After scoring four and then three runs in the final two innings of a comeback win over Francis Howell in last Saturday's quarterfinals, the Jaguars to that point had posted four straight crooked numbers on the scoreboard and 18 runs in all in those four frames.
“That's just a tribute to the guys,” Gough said. “Obviously, a couple of those innings, our opponents made some mistakes, but we're doing what good ball teams do and taking advantage of those.”
Hargraves singled with two outs in a scoreless third inning to give him three hits in three innings. Dating back to West's win over Francis Howell, it actually gave him hits in five successive innings.
“That's pretty awesome,” he said. “I've been kind of on the bench all year, for the most part, so doing that is amazing.”
On the mound, Hargraves pitched in and out of small jams all night against Jeff City (22-14), which will play CBC (23-11) for third at 4 p.m. Saturday.
He gave up a hit in the second, but got a double play ball on the next pitch. He permitted two hits in the third but got a strikeout and groundout. He got out of a two-on, no-out jam in the fourth with a fly ball and another double play. And then he worked around a triple and a walk in the fifth to preserve the shutout.
“Thank God for those double plays. Those really got me going,” Hargraves said. “The goal was just to throw strikes. When I'm up there, I'm thinking I'm the best one out there. And tonight I think that was the case.”