Fort Zumwalt West run rules Jefferson City to reach Class 6 championship game

OZARK — Noah Hargraves was amped up for his starting assignment on the mound in Friday's 6:30 p.m. Class 6 semifinal baseball game.

And then the big right-hander and his Fort Zumwalt West teammates had to wait … and wait … and wait.

“It was hell,” Hargraves said. “We were sitting in the Marucci center (next door) and I was like, 'Let's go. Let's get it done.' I just wanted to play. I was tired of waiting.”

A long turf repair delay and even longer semifinal games earlier in the day pushed the first pitch all the way back to 8:24 p.m.

But the wait was certainly worth it.

The Jaguars scored five runs in the first inning and six more in the second and never looked back in an 11-0 victory against Jefferson City at U.S. Ballpark.

“I'm really proud of my guys for the attitude that they played with and just going out and executing,” Zumwalt West coach Eric Gough said. “We've hung our hat on pitching and defense all year. It's great to score five in the first and six in the second, but what I'm most proud of is throwing up the zeroes.”

Zumwalt West (35-4) will play Liberty of Kansas City (32-9) for the Class 6 championship in a game scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Saturday.