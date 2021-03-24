Fort Zumwalt West tops CBC to capture Troy Classic title

TROY, Mo. — Harrison Buerk had a front-row seat as his battery mate twirled a gem on the mound.
The Fort Zumwalt West senior catcher watched with a smile behind his facemask as pitcher Noah Hargraves grew stronger with each passing inning.
"After he got settled in, it was just a bulldog mentality," Buerk said. "He just went after it and didn't slow down, not even for a second."
After a bumpy start, Hargraves turned in a masterful pitching performance as he tossed Fort Zumwalt West to a 6-3 victory over CBC in the 25th Troy Classic title game Wednesday afternoon at Troy Buchanan High School.
"He was in the zone," Fort Zumwalt West coach Eric Gough said. "His adrenaline was pumping, his velocity was up and he looked stronger in the fifth and sixth inning than he did in the first and second."
Fort Zumwalt West (5-0) matched its best start to a season since 2008 with its fifth consecutive win over CBC.
"What I've learned in five games is that I'm very fortunate," Gough said. "I have a group of guys who are extremely motivated. Extremely competitive and high IQ guys. They have great comradery already and they are bought in for playing for each other not just with each other."
Hargraves picked up his second win on the season, throwing 5 2-3 innings, striking out nine and giving up two runs on seven hits.
Six of those strikeouts came from the fourth inning and later.
"I definitely got stronger as the game went on," Hargraves said.
Hargraves pleaded with his coach to let him finish the sixth inning but Gough saw the pitch count climb way past his own comfort level.
"CBC is a tough team and the last thing I wanted was a tough at-bat come up and foul off eight pitches and he'd be sitting at 110 pitches," Gough said. "We considered letting him have that last batter, but I was already way past my comfort level."
Hargraves got into trouble in the second inning as CBC (4-1) loaded up the bases with nobody out and in a prime position of getting to the Jaguars starter early.
The Cadets didn't break through then but took a 2-1 lead midway through the third inning before Fort Zumwalt West turned the game around.
"We bounced back from that momentum swing," CBC coach Mason Horne said. "I think as the game wore on, we kind of lost our mojo. We let the game speed up on us and they took advantage of it."
The Jaguars scored four runs on four hits in the bottom of the third and took advantage of one CBC error to take a 5-2 lead it didn't surrender.
Senior Trent Perry led the Jaguars at the plate by going 2-for-3 with an RBI.