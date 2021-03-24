Fort Zumwalt West tops CBC to capture Troy Classic title

Six of those strikeouts came from the fourth inning and later.

"I definitely got stronger as the game went on," Hargraves said.

Hargraves pleaded with his coach to let him finish the sixth inning but Gough saw the pitch count climb way past his own comfort level.

"CBC is a tough team and the last thing I wanted was a tough at-bat come up and foul off eight pitches and he'd be sitting at 110 pitches," Gough said. "We considered letting him have that last batter, but I was already way past my comfort level."

Hargraves got into trouble in the second inning as CBC (4-1) loaded up the bases with nobody out and in a prime position of getting to the Jaguars starter early.

The Cadets didn't break through then but took a 2-1 lead midway through the third inning before Fort Zumwalt West turned the game around.

"We bounced back from that momentum swing," CBC coach Mason Horne said. "I think as the game wore on, we kind of lost our mojo. We let the game speed up on us and they took advantage of it."

The Jaguars scored four runs on four hits in the bottom of the third and took advantage of one CBC error to take a 5-2 lead it didn't surrender.