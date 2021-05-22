Francis Howell continues crunch time success with win over Marquette

Maddox came up to the plate in the sixth with the go-ahead run, senior outfielder Gus Hetzel, standing on second base.

"I was just looking fastball," Maddox said. "I knew he'd throw some curveballs here and there, but I was sitting on that strike and I hit it hard."

On a 1-2 count, Maddox pounced on the fastball and laced it into the left-center gap to give the Vikings a 5-4 lead.

Senior Carson Subbert added two-run single later in the inning.

"How many good at-bats did Howell have late in the game?" Marquette coach John Meyer said. "I can't say much except tip my cap to them. They stepped up."

Senior Matt James and Maddox both went 2-for-3 at the plate.

There were three lead changes in the game as Marquette (15-14) battled from the outset. The Mustangs loaded the bases in the first inning before breaking through in the third inning with two runs on three hits.

The Mustangs had runners on base in five of the seven innings and brought the tying run to the plate in the top of the seventh.