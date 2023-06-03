OZARK — Tears began to well in the corner of Tony Perkins' eyes as he hugged each senior on the field at US Baseball Park.

It wasn't because of the outcome that the emotions crashed over the veteran Francis Howell baseball coach.

"You develop relationships, not just this year, but most of them for three years," Perkins said. "It's very difficult to say goodbye."

Francis Howell fell short of winning its fifth state championship, losing 9-3 to Liberty North in the Class 6 state championship game.

It's the second year in a row Liberty North put a damper on Francis Howell's season at the state tournament.

The Vikings (31-11) lost to Liberty North last year in the semifinal round in extra innings last season before finishing third. The Eagles defended their state title Saturday as the Vikings settled for a runner-up finish, their best since winning the championship in 2016.

"They're great and I knew they were good," Perkins said.

The Eagles' loaded lineup featured five NCAA Division I recruits including Tate McGuire, the 2023 Gatorade Missouri player of the year and future Arkansas Razorback. That lineup bashed out 10 hits, five for extra bases.

"We told them every game that, hey, just give us one crooked number and we'll be fine," Liberty North coach Ryan Stegall said. "We knew the hits would come, we're too good with the sticks for them not to fall."

Facing that kind of talent, Howell senior Brett Norfleet and his teammates weren't intimidated.

And if given another opportunity, he liked their chances.

"They're a great team, but I had full faith in our team," Norfleet said. "Down the stretch, we've been crushing the ball and today wasn't our day. I firmly believed if we played them again, it could have been different."

The Vikings got one RBI each from junior Tytus Cissell, senior Brady Wilson and senior Aden Johnson.

But Liberty North was too much.

The Eagles scored two runs in the first, second, third and fifth innings before tacking on a run in the seventh inning.

"We had to pitch and play great defense and we didn't pitch," Perkins said.

Despite playing with a target on their backs, being the defending Class 6 champs and featuring a loaded roster, Stegall was pleased with how his team performed when tested.

"These guys took everyone's best punch all year," Stegall said. "We knew that and in every single game, they stood up to that, I'm so proud of them. They've been in those situations. No moment was too big. We may have the five D1 guys, but we had 16 other guys who contributed, too."

While he was reluctant to say goodbye to the 2023 class, Perkins couldn't say enough about the class that helped power the Vikings back to the state championship game for the first time in seven seasons.

"They're wonderful," Perkins said. "The seniors are going to get their names etched into Howell history forever. I'm going to miss them."

Norfleet, who finished the day 1-for-3, said he knew it will be different when he got off the bus in Weldon Spring after his last baseball game for the Vikings.

"I won't get to be with this group of guys on the same field ever again," Norfleet said. "To know that, that hurts. I'm going to miss them all."