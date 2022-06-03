Francis Howell falls to Liberty North in Class 6 semifinal thriller in 10 innings

OZARK — Brysen Nepute's voice was raspy from yelling, and he was just plum exhausted.

“We had some big plays. They had some big plays,” the Francis Howell junior left-hander said. “It was just an all-around battle. Both teams just competed.”

Nepute and his Vikings teammates had just ridden a roller coaster of highs and lows during their Class 6 state semifinal baseball game Friday afternoon against Liberty North. In the end, Howell lost 4-3 in 10 innings at U.S. Ballpark.

“I said going in that I thought we were similar teams. I call them our twin. And that just played out the whole day,” Vikings coach Tony Perkins said. “I'm very proud of the way the kids competed. They've got nothing to hold their heads down about.”

Howell (31-10) will play Lindbergh (19-16) at 10 a.m. Saturday in the tournament's third-place game.

“We're trying to end our season with a win,” Nepute said. “We played 10 innings and it's at 10 a.m. (Saturday), so it's gonna be a tough game. But I feel like we can turn it around and get a (win) out of it.”

Liberty North (32-9) will play Blue Springs South (26-10) in an all-Kansas City Class 6 championship at 1 p.m. Saturday. It will be the first state baseball final appearance in the school's 12-year history.

Both teams play in the Greater Kansas City Suburban Conference Gold Division, with North winning both regular-season matchups, 12-0 and 5-1.

“We're pretty familiar with them and they're familiar with us,” Eagles coach Ryan Stegall said. “We've known all along that we play in one of the toughest conferences, so we knew that could be a possibility. We're just excited to get a chance to do it.”

Nepute (7-4) pitched six solid innings Friday before being pulled due to pitch count. He allowed three runs on eight hits.

“Everything went well,” he said. “Didn't get a couple calls, but that's baseball, it happens.”

North beat Howell in walk-off fashion in the 10th, but it may have won the game much sooner if not for some big plays and efforts from the Vikings.

The Eagles put the first two hitters of the bottom of the seventh on base against reliever Andrew Brakensiek, but Caleb Miller traded his catcher's gear for his pitcher's glove and pulled a Houdini act to get out of the jam.

A strikeout and flyout led to a big diving catch at second by Tytus Cissell, who had just moved in from center field at the beginning of the inning.

The Eagles put runners at first and second with one out in the ninth and got a single by cleanup man Tate McGuire, but Vikings freshman left fielder Leo Humbert came up firing to cut down the runner at the plate. Jake McCutcheon then made a leaping catch at short to end the harrowing frame.

Miller got out of the first two jams, but the one in the 10th proved to be too much.

“I feel so sorry for Caleb Miller that he's gonna end up being the losing pitcher,” Perkins said. “But he competes and that's why I wanted him on the mound there. It just wasn't in the books.”

Jackson Downing led off with an infield hit and went to second when the throw to first was errant. Landon McGinnis followed with a single, forcing the Vikings to issue an intentional walk to load the bases and set up a force out at any base.

But that backfired when No. 9 hitter Jack Lemasters drew a five-pitch walk to end the game.

“Jack threw a good at-bat together and just got it done,” Stegall said. “Everybody just grinded it out.”

North got on the board first with a run in the bottom of the first on a two-out double by McGuire, but Howell answered with a run in the second as Humbert led off with a triple and Brady Hultman brought him in with a sacrifice fly to center.

The Vikings strung together consecutive hits just twice in the game. One came in a scoreless 10th inning, while the other came in the third.

Miller smacked a one-out single up the middle and McCutcheon followed with a two-run blast over the 20-foot-high fence in right field for the Missouri State signee's sixth home run of the season and a 3-1 Howell lead.

“That was beautiful. It was a little hit and run and he just said, 'I'm gonna swing at this one as hard as I can,' and did,” Perkins said. “There was a lot of momentum going on right then.”

North tied it in the bottom of the fourth when pinch hitter Jeffery Cisneros smacked a two-run single to left.

“He's a really good player and it's just been hard for him to crack the lineup a little bit,” Stegall said. “So the last few games he's been one of our guys that we go to. He's always ready for that and that was absolutely huge.”

That set the stage for 11 straight scoreless half-innings until the Eagles walked it off in the 10th.

“That was two heavyweights going head to head,” Stegall said. “Tip your hat to those guys, they made some great plays. Coach Perkins has obviously been here before for a reason and does great things. That team is really well-coached.”

The Vikings came to southwest Missouri to play for a state championship, but will have to settle for trying to knock off the Flyers for third.

“What I tried to impress on them is there's only two teams in the state that end their season on a 'W.' And hopefully we can come out and end the season with a 'W,'” Perkins said. “D. Scott (Lindbergh coach Darin Scott) is a good friend of mine and we'll have fun in this game. But, we're gonna try and win it.”