Francis Howell gets measure of revenge with district title win over Fort Zumwalt West

TROY, Mo. — Tony Perkins trotted out to the mound in the bottom half of the fifth inning.

This wasn't a mound visit to take the ball out of his pitcher's hand.

That was the last thing on the Francis Howell baseball coach's mind Friday afternoon as he approached junior left-handed pitcher Brysen Nepute.

"I wasn't going to take him out," Perkins said. "He said, 'I've got this, so I just said, OK you've got this.' I just wanted to give him a chance to compose himself."

Nepute repaid his coach's faith with an exquisite performance on the mound as Francis Howell knocked off Fort Zumwalt West 5-1 in the Class 6 District 4 title game at Troy Buchanan High School.

"That was a pivotal part of the game and he pitched his way out of it," Perkins said. "I'm so proud of him."

Francis Howell (30-9) has won three consecutive district titles and will host GAC rival Francis Howell Central (23-13) at 1 p.m. May 28 in the Class 6 quarterfinal round.

"Just happy to still be playing," Perkins said.

Nepute spun a gem, throwing six innings, allowing just one run on five hits and striking out six. But the lefty got into trouble in the bottom half of the fifth.

Francis Howell cruised through four shutout innings, but Fort Zumwalt West (30-9) loaded the bases with no one out and trailing 3-0. The Jaguars looked on the verge of breaking through against Nepute.

Until Perkins calmly strolled out to the mound.

"All he was saying was strikes and that works," Nepute said. "I just threw strikes. He wasn't going to take me out."

Nepute induced a short fly ball to left field and picked up a strikeout before a routine groundout to shortstop Jake McCutcheon ended the threat.

"Tip your cap to Brysen Nepute," Fort Zumwalt West coach Eric Gough said. "We had a chance to equalize in the fifth, but we didn't get that swing we needed. Unfortunately, that's baseball. That's a damn good baseball team who was better today."

It was the first time in the last four meetings the Vikings managed to pick up a win over Fort Zumwalt West, including a 7-6 loss in the Class 6 quarterfinal round last year.

"We wanted this so badly," McCutcheon said. "We were thinking about them the entire season. When we saw them in our district, we kind of knew how this was going to go down. This game, we've been waiting for this for a year now."

Despite the two losses during the regular season, McCutcheon wasn't worried about facing the Jaguars again and their ace, future University of Missouri recruit Daniel Wissler.

"We didn't think about those games at all," McCutcheon said. "We're a different team than we were back then."

McCutcheon set a new Francis Howell single-season hit record, going 3-for-3 at the plate on the day, pushing his hit total to 62 on the season. The senior shortstop broke the record set by Kyle Grantham (60) set in 2016.

The Vikings scored three times in the top half of the first, with the big blow coming from junior Brady Hultman, who had a two-RBI double to cap the inning.

"Wissler is a great pitcher — he's going to Mizzou for a reason," Perkins said. "We came out and hit the ball and put runs up and that showed that we weren't going to back down from anyone."

Sophomore outfielder Tytus Cissell was also perfect at the plate, going 3-for-3 with a double.

Fort Zumwalt West's Cody Gough broke up the shutout with an RBI single in the bottom of the sixth.

After 65 wins in the past two seasons, including a runner-up finish in Class 6 last year, Eric Gough was proud of his senior class and how they continued the tradition that was set in motion last year.

"This senior class won 65 games, that's phenomenal," Gough said. "It's a special group of guys. We're fortunate enough to be able to play baseball in such a hotbed of baseball and I'm so proud of them for competing."

STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.