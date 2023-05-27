Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

CREVE COEUR — Francis Howell senior Caleb Miller likes to take his cuts at the plate.

In his first two at-bats Saturday afternoon, Miller laid down two successful sacrifice bunts.

In his third at-bat, the veteran catcher got to swing away. He made it count with a two-run single up the middle in the fourth inning.

The visiting Vikings scored seven runs in that explosive fourth and went on to defeat De Smet 8-1 in a Class 6 baseball quarterfinal on the sun-splashed Spartans diamond.

“I love to swing,” Miller said. “In my first two at-bats, we had guys on and I was just trying to get them over and score some runs.”

An overflow crowd estimated at 800 watched the action. There was tailgating going on in parking lot long before the first pitch was thrown.

“Francis Howell nation came out in full force," Francis Howell coach Tony Perkins said. "De Smet had a lot here. It was great to see that many fans enjoying the game."

Brett Norfleet, a 6-foot-7, 250-pound senior who will play football at Missouri, drove in a run with a single and later hit a two-run homer, giving him eight homers on the season and 43 RBIs.

Junior Tyrus Cissell hit three singles on four at-bats and scored two runs.

Francis Howell (30-10) advanced to play Jackson (33-6) at 4 p.m. Friday in the opening Class 6 state semifinal at Sky Bacon Stadium in Ozark.

The Vikings are old hands at going to the final four. This will be Francis Howell’s 13th trip. The Vikings have won four state championships, the last coming in 2016 when they played in Class 5. Last spring, Francis Howell left Ozark a winner by taking third place.

De Smet, which won a Class 5 state title in 2019, finished 20-14-1.

“It is always tough to end the season,” De Smet coach Tim Cavanan said. “It’s a great group of kids. You always hate to have to say goodbye. I told them I couldn’t be more proud of them for what they did this year.”

Francis Howell senior Brysen Nepute, who will play at San Jacinto Community College in Texas, went the distance. He improved to 10-1.

“I think that ties the school record,” Nepute said about earning his 10th win. “It’s a big deal I think. My teammates helped me get there.”

Nepute allowed just two hits — both in the first inning — and two walks along with a hit batter. He fanned seven Spartans.

“He’s put us on his ball all year long,” Miller said. “In big games, he keeps us alive. He knows how to throw strikes. He’s a big-time pitcher.”

De Smet’s lone run came in the first. Junior Myles Wessels led off with a double to right. A sacrifice moved him to third and he came home on a single by sophomore Charlie Wortham.

But Nepute didn’t wilt under the scorching sun. He retired the next two hitters.

After a one-out walk in the next second, the 5-10 Nepute got the next two Spartans.

In the third with one out, sophomore Caynen Patterson struck out on a ball in the dirt but ran safely to first when Miller couldn’t block it. Wortham walked.

Again, Nepute was up to the challenge. Senior Quinn Argetsinger hit a line drive to second. Wortham was running and he was tagged by senior second baseman Aden Johnson for a double play.

“I don’t think I was too good there at first but I just kept throwing and my arm felt better and better,” Nepute said. “Obviously, it worked out. I didn’t have my best stuff but I knew my defense had my back so I just tried to let them put the ball in play and let the defense do the work for me.”

Francis Howell tied the game in the third. Cissell hit a single off the glove of losing pitcher Josh Cunningham, a senior. Miller sacrificed him to second. Norfleet hit an 0-2 offering to left field for the run.

“We were down 1-0 and I knew I was 0-2 in the count so anything over the plate I was just trying to drive,” Norfleet said. “Their pitcher the first time, I was kind of on my toes but the next few at-bats I was pretty confident.”

Perkins said it was a timely hit.

“It was a big hit I thought because we scored a run,” Perkins said.

The Vikings broke the game open with a seven-run fourth inning. Junior Owen Larrington led off with a single and junior Adam Shipley ran for him. A walk and a single by Cissell loaded the bases. De Smet junior catcher Jake Panagos tried to nab Shipley off third but the ball hit him and he scored the go-ahead run.

Miller, swinging away, drilled the ball up the middle for two runs.

“I got down 0-2 pretty quickly so I was just trying to get a bat on the ball,” Miller said. “We needed some runs there. I just took it up the middle. It felt awesome.”

It didn’t surprise Perkins.

“He’s just a hardcore competitor,” Perkins said about Miller. “If I ask guys to bunt, they bunt. We want to get guys in scoring position. He’s a hardnosed catcher.”

Junior Garrett Puckett came in as a courtesy runner and promptly stole second. He scored on a single by sophomore Leo Humbert.

Norfleet launched a fastball down the middle well over the left-field fence for two more runs.

“I had a hunch it was going to be a fastball,” Norfleet said. “I just didn’t want to miss it. It was my favorite kind of pitch _ a fastball down the middle. I knew it was coming. I turned on it.”

The ball rang off his bat like siren.

“The sound was beautiful,” Norfleet said. “Oh man, it was awesome.”

Miller agreed.

“When the big guy this the ball, it’s like nothing I’ve ever seen,” Miller said. “He’s a great player and great teammate and just an all-around great guy.”

Perkins said Norfleet is a power hitter.

“That was a bomb that he hit,” Perkins said. “He does that all the time in practice. We see it all the time. He’s a very good competitor. He swings and we let him go.”

Senior Jason Smith relieved Cunningham. He gave up a two-out, run-scoring single to senior Brennon Wibbenmeyer for the final run in the inning.

Nepute enjoyed watching the outburst from the dugout.

“It was freaking fantastic,” Nepute said. “We just kept running and running. I liked it.”

The big inning pleased Perkins.

“I could breathe a little bit easier,” Perkins said.

Cavanan credited Francis Howell for getting the job done.

“That’s an outstanding team,” Cavanan said. “As we were told, there were no soft outs in that lineup. They are solid defensively. There’s no shame in losing them.”

Perkins returned the compliment.

“I have the utmost respect for Tim Canvanan and De Smet,” Perkins said. “Cunningham is such a great pitcher. We were fortunate to get to him. It was a great game.”