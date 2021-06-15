Freeburg has had secret weapon in dugout on return to state semifinals

CARBONDALE — Eli Hoerner and his Freeburg baseball teammates felt the dugout was missing something — something that could add a little nitrous to their rocket engine of an offense.

So when the Freeburg junior shortstop saw a Stitch plush on the counter, the missing piece in their dugout had been found.

"It was between him and something else, but when we saw him and he would shake, we were like we needed him," Hoerner said.

The little Disney monster has added its tiny roar to an already raucous dugout as Freeburg's offense has moved into the stratosphere as it marches on to the Class 2A state semifinals.

Freeburg (34-3) will be opposed by Normal University High (31-3) at 1 p.m. Friday at Illinois State University in the second semifinal game. Sacred Heart-Griffin (33-1) and Elmhurst Timothy Christian (20-8) kick off the Class 2A semifinal games at 10 a.m. Friday, and the winners face off at 7 p.m. Friday in the championship.

"It was a playoff thing and they brought it with them the first game of the playoffs," Freeburg coach Drew Gericke said. "For sure, Stitch has helped."