Freeburg has had secret weapon in dugout on return to state semifinals

CARBONDALE — Eli Hoerner and his Freeburg baseball teammates felt the dugout was missing something — something that could add a little nitrous to their rocket engine of an offense.
So when the Freeburg junior shortstop saw a Stitch plush on the counter, the missing piece in their dugout had been found.
"It was between him and something else, but when we saw him and he would shake, we were like we needed him," Hoerner said.
The little Disney monster has added its tiny roar to an already raucous dugout as Freeburg's offense has moved into the stratosphere as it marches on to the Class 2A state semifinals.
Freeburg (34-3) will be opposed by Normal University High (31-3) at 1 p.m. Friday at Illinois State University in the second semifinal game. Sacred Heart-Griffin (33-1) and Elmhurst Timothy Christian (20-8) kick off the Class 2A semifinal games at 10 a.m. Friday, and the winners face off at 7 p.m. Friday in the championship.
"It was a playoff thing and they brought it with them the first game of the playoffs," Freeburg coach Drew Gericke said. "For sure, Stitch has helped."
Each of the four Illinois state tournaments will play semifinals and finals in one-day formats, starting Thursday with Class 1A at Illinois State — Father McGivney faces Newark at 10 a.m. in the semifinals — and Class 3A at Schaumburg.
The Class 4A tournament is Saturday at Joliet's DuPage Medical Group Field. O'Fallon plays Roselle Lake Park in a 4A semifinal at 1 p.m.
This is the first trip for the Midgets to the semifinal round since finishing third in 2014 and they are seeking to add to the Class A title they won in 1989.
Freeburg's offense was one of the more potent in the area during the regular season. It averaged more than eight runs a game going into the playoffs and scored double-digit runs in 11 regular-season games.
But during the 2A postseason, with a little monster stuffed toy in their corner, the Midgets have thrived.
"We like being under the lights," Hoerner said. "The energy in that dugout really makes it easy as hitters. We feed off that energy."
Having Stitch in their corner welcoming back to the dugout has helped the Midgets' energy stay high.
In the five postseason games, Freeburg has averaged 13 runs and run-ruled four opponents.
The Midgets roared back from a 7-0 deficit in the Class 2A Carbondale Super-Sectional game against Harrisburg to win 15-8.
"We're hot right now," Freeburg junior second baseman Eli Hill said. "Everyone is putting in good swings and fighting up there. I'm not sure. Confidence is through the roof and that's the most important part."
Neal O'Donnell, the head coach at Cahokia Conference rival Columbia, got a first-hand look at how potent Freeburg's offense is. Columbia fell twice in conference games to Freeburg and then in a sectional final.
"It's one of the best offenses I've seen in the last 15 years as a coach," O'Donnell said. "What they've been able to do early in the game, first, the second inning, it's remarkable. The pressure they put on you to score runs is real."
Freeburg has collected 366 hits and posted a team batting average of .369.
The hits have been contagious up and down the lineup.
"They have fun and hitting is fun," Gericke said. "They want to join the party."