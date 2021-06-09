Freeburg jumps out to fast start, rolls to 2A sectional semifinal victory

FREEBURG — The Freeburg baseball team had nine runs, nine hits, three walks and five stolen bases in their Class 2A Sectional 7 semifinal Wednesday against Newton.

And all that came in the first inning.

The Midgets continued to pour it on, defeating Newton 16-1 in four innings at Freeburg.

"When you are the favorite you want to be on your game early and not give the underdog any hope," Freeburg coach Drew Gericke said. "We had some quality at-bats and got the big lead early."

Freeburg, which has won 11 consecutive games, had five hits and scored four times before Newton registered an out. Every starter for the Midgets had at least one hit and one run scored.

Hayden Ott had a single, a double, two walks, two runs scored and five RBI. Lane Otten went 3 for 3 with two doubles, a single, two runs scored and two RBI.

The offensive onslaught enabled the Midgets to set up their pitching staff for future playoff games. Colin Brueggemann started but pitched just two innings. He got out of a jam in the top of the first with Newton runners at second and third base.