Freeburg rattles the bats, earns split with Gibault

FREEBURG — Led by the tandem of seniors Eli Hoerner and Eli Hill, the Freeburg Midgets expected to have a productive offense this season.

But when others join in on the fun like they did on a windy, sun-splashed Saturday, the fireworks are even more robust.

Hoerner was 2-for-2 with two walks and a stolen base and Hill was 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs as the Midgets pounded out 12 hits, including seven for extra bases, and defeated Gibault 9-1 in the second game of a doubleheader.

“It makes it a lot easier to win games (when we hit). It makes it a lot more fun,” said shortstop Hoerner, an Iowa Western recruit who’s hitting .571 with six home runs, 42 RBIs and 21 stolen bases from the third spot in the batting order. “I’m seeing the ball really well out of (the pitcher’s) hand. The ball looks really big in my eyes right now. I’m finding barrels and hitting it hard.”

Hoerner and Hill are best friends on and off the field, and they seem to bring out the best in one another. Hill, the cleanup hitter and left fielder, is batting .409 with two homers, 26 RBIs and 13 stolen bases.

Who’s the better hitter?

“It depends on the day. We both have our days,” Hoerner said.

Freeburg, which lost the first game 9-7, improved to 15-7. The Midgets are trying to get on a run and defend their Class 2A state championship from 2021.

“We do have places to go,” Hoerner said. “We’ve got to focus really hard. Some days, we lose focus. But when we focus really hard and play our game, we’re a dangerous team. Our ability to lock in and focus, along with our motivation, has come a long way this season.”

Gibault coach Andy Skaer said trying to get Hoerner and Hill out is just one problem Freeburg opponents must endure.

“The thing with those two guys is they can hit the ball a long way, but they can also fly,” he said. “Some guys at the high school level might be able to hit the ball, but they’re happy to just trot into second. That’s not the case with those (guys). They can hit the ball and they can fly.”

Also coming up big in the second-game hit parade were junior Luke Isaacs and senior Austin York. Isaacs, hitting ninth, was 3-for-3 with a double, a triple, one RBI, two stolen bases and three runs scored. York, batting second, was 3-for-4 with two doubles and one RBI.

Junior Lane Otten had a two-run double in a three-run third that gave Freeburg a 4-0 lead. Senior Landon Funderburg had an RBI double in the sixth when the Midgets scored three runs to move ahead 9-1.

“We’re still not there; we’re still making some adjustments,” Freeburg coach Drew Gericke said. “The kids are working hard to make those adjustments. We’ve got to cut down on the strikeouts. We still struck out too many times in that second game (eight).

“But we’re starting to get constant, warmer weather. I think it’s going to go from here.”

Isaacs, the son of former Althoff coach Brett Isaacs, is back on track at the plate after scuffling for a period of time.

“We’ve been working with him quite a bit in the last couple of weeks and he’s been making improvements,” Gericke said. “He’s starting to drive through the ball more, and you can tell. The ball’s jumping off his bat, and then he uses his speed when he puts the ball in play.”

Junior right-hander Brock Lester earned the victory on the mound. Lester pitched five innings, allowing one run (earned) on four hits, with no walks and eight strikeouts. Senior Tino Borja relieved and worked two scoreless innings.

“He’s had a couple of relief appearances, but that was his first start,” Gericke said of Lester. “We were wanting at least four out of him, but he did a great job and gave us five. He gave us everything he had. He threw strikes. That’s what a pitcher’s job is: throw strikes and let the defense play behind you. He did a great job of that, and so did Tino.”

Gibault had six hits, three of them by sophomore Hudson Blank. Blank’s third-inning homer to left cut Freeburg’s advantage to 4-1, but the Midgets never relinquished control of the game.

Blank started on the mound, but was relieved by sophomore Brady Biffar after two-plus innings. Blank allowed five earned runs on six hits, with four walks and two strikeouts.

“We talked about some things after the first game,” Skaer said of a conversation with Blank. “He struggled at the bat in the first game. It’s like, ‘Dude, you’re a better hitter if you swing the bat.’ When he swung the bat in the second game, he had a bunch of hits and was on base all the time. Definitely some positives from that end of it.”

The Hawks played three games and 23 innings Friday and Saturday. Gibault players were able to go home and rest, while many of the Midgets left the doubleheader and immediately began preparing for prom.

“After the first game didn’t go our way, it was good that we maintained our focus,” Gericke said. “They’re teenagers. They’re looking forward to prom. Hopefully, they have a good time tonight and they stay safe getting home after post-prom. We’ll get back with it Monday.”

Hoerner was one of the players attending prom.

“Gericke told us before the game, ‘Just focus on baseball. Prom will come all night afterwards,’” Hoerner said. “That’s kind of what we just did. We tried to focus our minds on baseball the whole day instead of prom.”

STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.