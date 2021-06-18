Freeburg rolls to second baseball state championship by beating Timothy Christian

Six different players drove in runs in the final game.

"That's the way it's been all year," Gericke said. "Not just the players in the game, but the bench, too. I'm almost more proud of the players that sat on the bench and didn't play as much as I am with the other guys.

"A total team effort — and I really mean that."

Freeburg struggled getting going against soft-tossing lefty Jacob Friend, who allowed just two runs on four hits over the first five frames.

Hoerner got the ball rolling with a run-scoring single in the fifth to push the lead to 2-0. Freeburg tallied an unearned run in the opening stanza on a bases-loaded error.

The Midgets broke it open with an onslaught in the top of the sixth. A dozen players batted in the frame, with Cole Sandheinrich, Jacob Blomenkmap, Will Frerking, Brueggemann and Ott driving in runs.

Hoerner added a dagger with a two-run triple in the seventh.

"It just got away from us there in the end," Timothy Christian coach Brian Whartnaby said. "That's a hard-hitting team over there. We held them off as long as we could.