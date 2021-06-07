Freeburg shows appetite for victory to claim regional final over Mater Dei

"We just eat, talk, relax a little," said Otten, who reached base three times in the contest, which was halted in the fifth by the 10-run rule. "It's fun."

Junior pitcher Kamden Casey allowed one run on two hits over 4 2/3 innings. He also looks forward to dinner time.

"We leave pretty big tips, too," Casey said.

The Midgets, who won a state championship in 1989, are harboring similar hopes this season. They have a well-balanced attack and a deadly pitching staff, which surrendered just 25 runs during a 17-game winning streak from April 27-May 21.

Freeburg took control early Monday, building up a 9-0 cushion after two innings,

Brueggemann, who is headed to Johnson County Community College in Overland Park, Kansas, provided the offensive highlight with a mammoth blast over the right field wall in the first inning. He leads the team with 12 homers and 47 RBI, among tops in the area.

"I was looking for a fastball, it was a fastball count 2-1," Brueggemann said. "I got it right where I wanted it and I put a pretty good swing on it."