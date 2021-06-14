Freeburg storms back from six runs down to win super-sectional title

CARBONDALE — Freeburg senior Colin Brueggemann didn't despair Monday night as Harrisburg's offense ran rampant against him in the early stages of the Class 2A SIU Carbondale Super-Sectional baseball game.
"I knew we were never out of it," Brueggemann said.
Brueggemann was chased from the mound after recording only one out and allowing six runs in the top of the first inning, but he and his Midgets teammates used their bats to battle back from a daunting deficit.
The result was an impressive 15-8 victory for Freeburg and the program's first trip to the state semifinals since 2014.
"It hasn't sunk in, but it's a great feeling," Brueggemann said.
Freeburg (34-3), which has won 13 successive games, advanced to square off against Normal University High (31-3) in the 2A semifinal round at Illinois State University at 1 p.m. Friday. Sacred Heart-Griffin and Elmurst Timothy Christian play in the opening semifinal at 10 a.m. Friday, and the semifinal winners face off at 7 p.m. Friday in the title game.
After falling behind 6-0 in the top of the first inning, the Midgets went back to work and produced two big innings themselves — six runs on three hits in the bottom of the second and the big blow of nine runs on seven hits and 15 batters in the fourth.
Midgets senior Will Frerking hit a three-run home run over the left-field fence to help spark the nine-run explosion.
"I never thought we were out of it," Freeburg junior pitcher Kamden Casey said. "We're a good hitting team and I knew we were going to respond, but I didn't think we'd score that many."
Casey came on in relief in the third and pitched 4 1/3 innings of scoreless ball to earn the win, striking out four and allowing two hits to muzzle Harrisburg.
But to get to Casey, Freeburg coach Drew Gericke called on senior Ethan Smith in relief of Brueggemann in the first. Smith gave up one earned run in 2 1/3 innings of work, striking out three and giving up two hits.
"He's a mentally tough kid who wants those situations," Gericke said. "It settled everyone down and he did a fantastic job."
Brueggemann rebounded from his short pitching stint by producing a team-high five RBI and going 2-for-4 at the plate.
In the bottom of the second with the bases loaded, Brueggemann turned on a fastball and sent it to right field for a three-run triple before scooting home to score on the passed ball. That helped Freeburg pull to within 7-6 through two innings.
"Mentality-wise, you can't hold him down," Gericke said. "He forgot about his pitching when I took him out. He's just a ballplayer. He's mentality tough and a senior. He's going to accept the challenge."
Even though Harrisburg (26-2) opened the game with an offense that looked unstoppable, the Midgets' hitting machine kept churning and scored double-digit runs for the fifth consecutive postseason game.
Next stop is the semifinal round, and Freeburg is two victories from the second title in program history.
"It took a lot of work to get here," Gericke said.