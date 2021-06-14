Freeburg storms back from six runs down to win super-sectional title

Midgets senior Will Frerking hit a three-run home run over the left-field fence to help spark the nine-run explosion.

"I never thought we were out of it," Freeburg junior pitcher Kamden Casey said. "We're a good hitting team and I knew we were going to respond, but I didn't think we'd score that many."

Casey came on in relief in the third and pitched 4 1/3 innings of scoreless ball to earn the win, striking out four and allowing two hits to muzzle Harrisburg.

But to get to Casey, Freeburg coach Drew Gericke called on senior Ethan Smith in relief of Brueggemann in the first. Smith gave up one earned run in 2 1/3 innings of work, striking out three and giving up two hits.

"He's a mentally tough kid who wants those situations," Gericke said. "It settled everyone down and he did a fantastic job."

Brueggemann rebounded from his short pitching stint by producing a team-high five RBI and going 2-for-4 at the plate.

In the bottom of the second with the bases loaded, Brueggemann turned on a fastball and sent it to right field for a three-run triple before scooting home to score on the passed ball. That helped Freeburg pull to within 7-6 through two innings.