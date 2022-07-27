Freeze fits right in with huge blast to lead Aviston to win in state American Legion opener.

AVISTON, Ill. — Conner Freeze wasn't sure how to react.

The Aviston American Legion infielder wore a look of surprise after blasting a two-run homer to lead the Express to an 8-1 win over Wheaton on Wednesday in the opening round of the Illinois American Legion State Tournament.

It was the first home run of the summer for Freeze, who also went without a round-tripper for the Breese Central high school team in the spring.

"I wanted to look like I'd done it before, which I have," Freeze said. "Just not for a long time. It was nice to get one out."

The drive sent a home crowd at Aviston City Park into a frenzy and also sent the Express into the second round of the four-day, double-elimination affair with plenty of momentum.

Aviston (24-1), which won its 21st successive game, will play Alton (20-13) at 8 p.m. on Thursday.

The winner and runner-up in this weeklong affair advances to the Great Lakes Region beginning Aug. 3 in Midland, Michigan.

Freeze became the unlikeliest of heroes on a picture-perfect night in Clinton County.

The senior-to-be at Breese Central has spent most of the summer playing on the club level for the highly-touted Rawlings Tigers out of St. Louis.

Freeze joined the American Legion squad after his club season was completed last week. His home run came on his fourth at-bat of the legion campaign.

"He's playing against the competition you don't see in Senior Legion anymore," explained Aviston pitcher Dalton Boruff, who did not allow an earned run in a nifty 4 2/3 inning stint against Wheaton (24-17). "He came and fit right in here. This is his natural home and we're happy to have him."

Freeze has already given a verbal commitment to play baseball at Quincy University. A multi-sport athlete, he is slated to be the starting quarterback for Central this fall.

But for now, Freeze, an Aviston resident, is enjoying his new environs.

"He's been with us since fifth grade," Aviston manager Jason Rakers said. "He just wanted to get more exposure (with Rawlings). "We knew from Day One that he would be coming back and joining us for this."

Aviston, a sports-crazy town of 2,340, welcomed Freeze back with open arms.

He justified his return with his first home run since hitting two during his sophomore year at Central.

"I wasn't trying to hit a home run - it just kind of happened," Freeze said. "He threw me a curve down in the dirt the pitch before and I was sitting fastball. He threw it and I just got the barrel on it and it went out."

Boruff, who is heading to Lindenwood University in St. Charles, added three hits to his strong pitching effort. He kick-started the attack with a run-scoring double in the first.

Easton Rakers, Hunter Sample, and Cameron Haag drove in runs for the Express, which flexed its muscles in front of an overflow crowd estimated at 1,600 - 68 percent of the town's population.

"We can score in a lot of different ways," Jason Rakers said. "And the best thing we do is hit one through nine (in the batting order.).'

Aviston capitalized on some wildness from the Wheaton hurlers, who issued 10 walks.

"Our energy went out of us in about the fourth inning," Wheaton manager Jerry Miller said. "We've hit all year, but we just couldn't get enough guys on tonight."

Aviston led 4-1 before Freeze put the game away with his fifth-inning homer.

The Express pushed across single runs in the first two innings before plating two runs in the fourth. Easton Rakers hit a bases-loaded infield single to pump the lead to three.

Aviston is in the middle of a monster run, the longest winning streak in the 22-year history of the program, which is sponsored by American Legion Post 1239.