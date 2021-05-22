 Skip to main content
Friday's best hitting performances
Friday's best hitting performances

Best performances (1 Hit Minimum)

PlayerHitsABRRBI2B3BHRAvg.
Kyle Athmer, Breese Central (vs Wesclin)2325001666
Joey Bertel, CBC (vs SLUH)11140011000
Miguel Gonzalez, Civic Memorial (vs Granite City)22131011000
Carson Skaggs, Maplewood-RH (vs Trinity)22331001000
Connor Lindsey, O'Fallon (vs Waterloo)22122001000
Elijah Kjellberg, Parkway Central (vs Westminster)2514100400
Joe Siervo, Parkway Central (vs Westminster)2323100666
Jackson Corcoran, Maplewood-RH (vs Trinity)22021001000
Connor Freeze, Breese Central (vs Wesclin)3413000750
Andrew Baughman, CBC (vs SLUH)2433100500
Nazzan Zanetello, CBC (vs SLUH)11110011000
Tanner Perry, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Holt)3412100750
Bryce Hunt, Carlyle (vs Freeburg)33010001000
Mason Roehr, Granite City (vs Civic Memorial)11110001000
Hunter Sample, Breese Central (vs Wesclin)2322000666
Chase Lewis, Breese Central (vs Wesclin)3421100750
Jacob Moore, Granite City (vs Civic Memorial)2302000666
Austin Martin, Roxana (vs Gibault)1212100500
Bryce Broyles, CBC (vs SLUH)1212100500
Kolten Hartmann, St. Charles West (vs St. Dominic)2302000666
