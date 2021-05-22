Friday's best hitting performances

Best performances (1 Hit Minimum)
|Player
|Hits
|AB
|R
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Avg.
|Kyle Athmer, Breese Central (vs Wesclin)
|2
|3
|2
|5
|0
|0
|1
|666
|Joey Bertel, CBC (vs SLUH)
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1000
|Miguel Gonzalez, Civic Memorial (vs Granite City)
|2
|2
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1000
|Carson Skaggs, Maplewood-RH (vs Trinity)
|2
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Connor Lindsey, O'Fallon (vs Waterloo)
|2
|2
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1000
|Elijah Kjellberg, Parkway Central (vs Westminster)
|2
|5
|1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|400
|Joe Siervo, Parkway Central (vs Westminster)
|2
|3
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|666
|Jackson Corcoran, Maplewood-RH (vs Trinity)
|2
|2
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Connor Freeze, Breese Central (vs Wesclin)
|3
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|750
|Andrew Baughman, CBC (vs SLUH)
|2
|4
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|500
|Nazzan Zanetello, CBC (vs SLUH)
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1000
|Tanner Perry, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Holt)
|3
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|750
|Bryce Hunt, Carlyle (vs Freeburg)
|3
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Mason Roehr, Granite City (vs Civic Memorial)
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Hunter Sample, Breese Central (vs Wesclin)
|2
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|666
|Chase Lewis, Breese Central (vs Wesclin)
|3
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|750
|Jacob Moore, Granite City (vs Civic Memorial)
|2
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|666
|Austin Martin, Roxana (vs Gibault)
|1
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|500
|Bryce Broyles, CBC (vs SLUH)
|1
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|500
|Kolten Hartmann, St. Charles West (vs St. Dominic)
|2
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|666