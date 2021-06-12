 Skip to main content
Friday's best hitting performances
Best performances (1 Hit Minimum)

PlayerHitsABRRBI2B3BHRAvg.
Will Frerking, Freeburg (vs Columbia)2313100666
AJ Sutberry, Father McGivney (vs Greenfield, Illinois)22021001000
Gabe Smith, Father McGivney (vs Greenfield, Illinois)2322010666
Luke Deakos, Father McGivney (vs Greenfield, Illinois)11021001000
Hayden Ott, Freeburg (vs Columbia)2303000666
Eli Hill, Freeburg (vs Columbia)1322010333
Drew Sowerwine, Father McGivney (vs Greenfield, Illinois)2421200500
Eli Hoerner, Freeburg (vs Columbia)1322100333
Colin Brueggemann, Freeburg (vs Columbia)3411000750
Daniel Gierer, Father McGivney (vs Greenfield, Illinois)1321100333
Jacob Blomenkamp, Freeburg (vs Columbia)1311000333
Jackson Rodgers, Father McGivney (vs Greenfield, Illinois)1301100333
Cade Smith, Freeburg (vs Columbia)1220000500
Jacob McKee, Father McGivney (vs Greenfield, Illinois)1210000500
Cole Sandheinrich, Freeburg (vs Columbia)1310000333
Matthew Gierer, Father McGivney (vs Greenfield, Illinois)1310000333
