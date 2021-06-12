Friday's best hitting performances

Best performances (1 Hit Minimum)
|Player
|Hits
|AB
|R
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Avg.
|Will Frerking, Freeburg (vs Columbia)
|2
|3
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|666
|AJ Sutberry, Father McGivney (vs Greenfield, Illinois)
|2
|2
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Gabe Smith, Father McGivney (vs Greenfield, Illinois)
|2
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|666
|Luke Deakos, Father McGivney (vs Greenfield, Illinois)
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Hayden Ott, Freeburg (vs Columbia)
|2
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|666
|Eli Hill, Freeburg (vs Columbia)
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|333
|Drew Sowerwine, Father McGivney (vs Greenfield, Illinois)
|2
|4
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|500
|Eli Hoerner, Freeburg (vs Columbia)
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|333
|Colin Brueggemann, Freeburg (vs Columbia)
|3
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|750
|Daniel Gierer, Father McGivney (vs Greenfield, Illinois)
|1
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|333
|Jacob Blomenkamp, Freeburg (vs Columbia)
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|333
|Jackson Rodgers, Father McGivney (vs Greenfield, Illinois)
|1
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|333
|Cade Smith, Freeburg (vs Columbia)
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|500
|Jacob McKee, Father McGivney (vs Greenfield, Illinois)
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|500
|Cole Sandheinrich, Freeburg (vs Columbia)
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|333
|Matthew Gierer, Father McGivney (vs Greenfield, Illinois)
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|333