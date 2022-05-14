 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Friday's best hitting performances

Best performances (1 Hit Minimum)

PlayerHitsABRRBI2B3BHRAvg.
Jonathan Husmann, Breese Central (vs North Clay)11240011000
Sammy Ritter, Belleville East (vs Triad)3414200750
Marcus Payne, Piasa Southwestern (vs Litchfield)2314200666
Aiden Moutray, Herculaneum (vs Bayless)22322001000
Ean DiPasquale, Belleville East (vs Triad)33312001000
Alex Gomric, Althoff (vs Alton)3413100750
Chase Lewis, Breese Central (vs North Clay)3412001750
Rickey Johnson, Herculaneum (vs Bayless)11220001000
TJ Suter, Triad (vs Belleville East)2322110666
Colin LeMarr, Piasa Southwestern (vs Litchfield)2423200500
Spencer Stearns, Edwardsville (vs Francis Howell)2303100666
Caden Laslie, Alton (vs Althoff)3422010750
Connor Davenport, Orchard Farm (vs Winfield)22020001000
Jake Radosevich, Triad (vs Belleville East)2303100666
Nicholas Franklin, Father McGivney (vs Maroa-Forsyth)2312001666
Devin Black, Herculaneum (vs Bayless)22310001000
Conner Riggs, Wesclin (vs Nashville)2312101666
Connor Patton, O'Fallon (vs Freeburg)22210001000
Ryan Myatt, Althoff (vs Alton)3441100750
Clayton Anderson, Herculaneum (vs Bayless)11020001000
