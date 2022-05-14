Friday's best hitting performances

Best performances (1 Hit Minimum)
|Player
|Hits
|AB
|R
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Avg.
|Jonathan Husmann, Breese Central (vs North Clay)
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1000
|Sammy Ritter, Belleville East (vs Triad)
|3
|4
|1
|4
|2
|0
|0
|750
|Marcus Payne, Piasa Southwestern (vs Litchfield)
|2
|3
|1
|4
|2
|0
|0
|666
|Aiden Moutray, Herculaneum (vs Bayless)
|2
|2
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1000
|Ean DiPasquale, Belleville East (vs Triad)
|3
|3
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1000
|Alex Gomric, Althoff (vs Alton)
|3
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|750
|Chase Lewis, Breese Central (vs North Clay)
|3
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|750
|Rickey Johnson, Herculaneum (vs Bayless)
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|TJ Suter, Triad (vs Belleville East)
|2
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|666
|Colin LeMarr, Piasa Southwestern (vs Litchfield)
|2
|4
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|500
|Spencer Stearns, Edwardsville (vs Francis Howell)
|2
|3
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|666
|Caden Laslie, Alton (vs Althoff)
|3
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|750
|Connor Davenport, Orchard Farm (vs Winfield)
|2
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Jake Radosevich, Triad (vs Belleville East)
|2
|3
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|666
|Nicholas Franklin, Father McGivney (vs Maroa-Forsyth)
|2
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|666
|Devin Black, Herculaneum (vs Bayless)
|2
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Conner Riggs, Wesclin (vs Nashville)
|2
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|666
|Connor Patton, O'Fallon (vs Freeburg)
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Ryan Myatt, Althoff (vs Alton)
|3
|4
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|750
|Clayton Anderson, Herculaneum (vs Bayless)
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1000