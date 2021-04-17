Friday's best hitting performances

Best performances (2 Hit Minimum)
|Player
|Hits
|AB
|R
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Avg.
|Connor Throneberry, Marquette (vs De Smet)
|2
|3
|2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|666
|Mason Breidenbach, Marquette (vs De Smet)
|3
|5
|2
|4
|1
|0
|1
|600
|Maverick Reed, Lutheran North (vs Principia)
|2
|3
|2
|4
|1
|0
|0
|666
|Colton Maxwell, O'Fallon Christian (vs Orchard Farm)
|2
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|666
|Evan Fitzgerald, Marquette (vs De Smet)
|3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|John Kramer, Lafayette (vs St. Dominic)
|2
|3
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|666
|Gavin Moore, Hermann (vs Cuba)
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Matthew Williams, Lutheran North (vs Principia)
|3
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|750
|Sam Paule, Washington (vs Winfield)
|2
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|TJ Racherbaumer, Hermann (vs Cuba)
|3
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Kenny Hoener III, Hermann (vs Cuba)
|2
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|400
|Micah Worley, Principia (vs Lutheran North)
|2
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1000
|Seth Wilkerson, Hermann (vs Cuba)
|2
|4
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|500
|Caleb Johnson, O'Fallon Christian (vs Orchard Farm)
|2
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|666
|Ethan Benoist, Parkway Central (vs St. Charles)
|2
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|666
|Michael Turza, John Burroughs (vs Mehlville)
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Andrew Hall, O'Fallon Christian (vs Orchard Farm)
|2
|4
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|500
|Luke Kroeter, Washington (vs Winfield)
|3
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|750
|Wyatt Beer, Mascoutah (vs Waterloo)
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Sam Myers, St. Charles (vs Parkway Central)
|2
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|500