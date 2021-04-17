 Skip to main content
Friday's best hitting performances
Friday's best hitting performances

Best performances (2 Hit Minimum)

PlayerHitsABRRBI2B3BHRAvg.
Connor Throneberry, Marquette (vs De Smet)2324001666
Mason Breidenbach, Marquette (vs De Smet)3524101600
Maverick Reed, Lutheran North (vs Principia)2324100666
Colton Maxwell, O'Fallon Christian (vs Orchard Farm)2333001666
Evan Fitzgerald, Marquette (vs De Smet)33221001000
John Kramer, Lafayette (vs St. Dominic)2323001666
Gavin Moore, Hermann (vs Cuba)22220001000
Matthew Williams, Lutheran North (vs Principia)3413000750
Sam Paule, Washington (vs Winfield)22020001000
TJ Racherbaumer, Hermann (vs Cuba)33011001000
Kenny Hoener III, Hermann (vs Cuba)2523000400
Micah Worley, Principia (vs Lutheran North)22112001000
Seth Wilkerson, Hermann (vs Cuba)2432000500
Caleb Johnson, O'Fallon Christian (vs Orchard Farm)2322000666
Ethan Benoist, Parkway Central (vs St. Charles)2312010666
Michael Turza, John Burroughs (vs Mehlville)22010001000
Andrew Hall, O'Fallon Christian (vs Orchard Farm)2403100500
Luke Kroeter, Washington (vs Winfield)3421100750
Wyatt Beer, Mascoutah (vs Waterloo)22010001000
Sam Myers, St. Charles (vs Parkway Central)2422100500
