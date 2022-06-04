Friday's best hitting performances

Best performances (1 Hit Minimum)
|Player
|Hits
|AB
|R
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Avg.
|Jakob Knudsen, Platte County (vs Fort Zumwalt East)
|2
|3
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|666
|Jake McCutcheon, Francis Howell (vs Liberty North)
|3
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|600
|J Cisneros, Liberty North (vs Francis Howell)
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Hayden Bates, Festus (vs Willard)
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|T McGuire, Liberty North (vs Francis Howell)
|3
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|750
|Reilly Sutberry, Father McGivney (vs Wood River)
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Jackson Cullen, Joliet Catholic (vs Columbia)
|2
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|666
|Gerold Myatt, Father McGivney (vs Wood River)
|1
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|500
|Justin Terhaar, Father McGivney (vs Wood River)
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Darren Luchetti, Father McGivney (vs Wood River)
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Caleb Conrad, Father McGivney (vs Wood River)
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|J Austin, Blue Springs South (vs Lindbergh)
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|500
|L Radicevich, Joliet Catholic (vs Columbia)
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|666
|Ryker Keller, Father McGivney (vs Wood River)
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Dominic Voegele, Columbia (vs Joliet Catholic)
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|666
|Parker Davis, Fort Zumwalt East (vs Platte County)
|2
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|666
|Jackson Penn, Fort Zumwalt East (vs Platte County)
|2
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|666
|Dane Keeven, Father McGivney (vs Wood River)
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Dylan Robertson, Platte County (vs Fort Zumwalt East)
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|666
|David Carroll, Father McGivney (vs Wood River)
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|500