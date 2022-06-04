 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Friday's best hitting performances

  • 0

Best performances (1 Hit Minimum)

PlayerHitsABRRBI2B3BHRAvg.
Jakob Knudsen, Platte County (vs Fort Zumwalt East)2304000666
Jake McCutcheon, Francis Howell (vs Liberty North)3512101600
J Cisneros, Liberty North (vs Francis Howell)11020001000
Hayden Bates, Festus (vs Willard)33200001000
T McGuire, Liberty North (vs Francis Howell)3401200750
Reilly Sutberry, Father McGivney (vs Wood River)22010001000
Jackson Cullen, Joliet Catholic (vs Columbia)2312000666
Gerold Myatt, Father McGivney (vs Wood River)1212000500
Justin Terhaar, Father McGivney (vs Wood River)22101001000
Darren Luchetti, Father McGivney (vs Wood River)11010001000
Caleb Conrad, Father McGivney (vs Wood River)11010001000
J Austin, Blue Springs South (vs Lindbergh)1211000500
L Radicevich, Joliet Catholic (vs Columbia)2311000666
Ryker Keller, Father McGivney (vs Wood River)11100001000
Dominic Voegele, Columbia (vs Joliet Catholic)2310110666
Parker Davis, Fort Zumwalt East (vs Platte County)2301000666
Jackson Penn, Fort Zumwalt East (vs Platte County)2301000666
Dane Keeven, Father McGivney (vs Wood River)11000001000
Dylan Robertson, Platte County (vs Fort Zumwalt East)2320100666
David Carroll, Father McGivney (vs Wood River)1201000500
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet the star of one of the winningest programs in Missouri high school sports history

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News