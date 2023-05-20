Best performances (1 Hit Minimum)
|Player
|Hits
|AB
|R
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Avg.
|Jackson Vaughn, Francis Howell (vs Fort Zumwalt West)
|2
|4
|2
|4
|1
|0
|0
|500
|Brady Wilson, Francis Howell (vs Fort Zumwalt West)
|3
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|750
|Leo Humbert, Francis Howell (vs Fort Zumwalt West)
|3
|4
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|750
|Tytus Cissell, Francis Howell (vs Fort Zumwalt West)
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|500
|Caleb Miller, Francis Howell (vs Fort Zumwalt West)
|1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|250
|Brayden Prott, Civic Memorial (vs Effingham)
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|500