Friday's best hitting performances

Best performances (1 Hit Minimum)
|Player
|Hits
|AB
|R
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Avg.
|Zion Rose, Chicago Brother Rice (vs Edwardsville)
|2
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|666
|Grant Huebner, Edwardsville (vs Chicago Brother Rice)
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|333
|Amir Gray, Chicago Brother Rice (vs Edwardsville)
|2
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|500
|Caeleb Copeland, Edwardsville (vs Chicago Brother Rice)
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Andrew Ivy, Chicago Brother Rice (vs Edwardsville)
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Cade Hardy, Edwardsville (vs Chicago Brother Rice)
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|500
|Spencer Stearns, Edwardsville (vs Chicago Brother Rice)
|1
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|333
|Riley Iffrig, Edwardsville (vs Chicago Brother Rice)
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|333
|Will Flanigan, Chicago Brother Rice (vs Edwardsville)
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|500
|Gannon Burns, Edwardsville (vs Chicago Brother Rice)
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|333
|Bryca Nevils, Chicago Brother Rice (vs Edwardsville)
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|333