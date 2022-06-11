 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Friday's best hitting performances

Best performances (1 Hit Minimum)

PlayerHitsABRRBI2B3BHRAvg.
Zion Rose, Chicago Brother Rice (vs Edwardsville)2302000666
Grant Huebner, Edwardsville (vs Chicago Brother Rice)1322010333
Amir Gray, Chicago Brother Rice (vs Edwardsville)2421000500
Caeleb Copeland, Edwardsville (vs Chicago Brother Rice)11000001000
Andrew Ivy, Chicago Brother Rice (vs Edwardsville)11000001000
Cade Hardy, Edwardsville (vs Chicago Brother Rice)1201100500
Spencer Stearns, Edwardsville (vs Chicago Brother Rice)1301100333
Riley Iffrig, Edwardsville (vs Chicago Brother Rice)1311000333
Will Flanigan, Chicago Brother Rice (vs Edwardsville)1210010500
Gannon Burns, Edwardsville (vs Chicago Brother Rice)1310000333
Bryca Nevils, Chicago Brother Rice (vs Edwardsville)1310100333
