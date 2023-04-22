Best performances (2 Hit Minimum)
|Player
|Hits
|AB
|R
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Avg.
|Patrick Fortune, Kirkwood (vs Ladue)
|3
|5
|3
|5
|0
|1
|0
|600
|Keegan Fowler, Pattonville (vs Goreville)
|3
|4
|1
|4
|0
|0
|1
|750
|Jeremiah Cunningham , Festus (vs Hillsboro)
|3
|5
|1
|4
|0
|0
|1
|600
|Griffin Barnett, John Burroughs (vs Clayton)
|3
|3
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|David Budd, Mehlville (vs De Soto)
|2
|3
|2
|4
|1
|0
|0
|666
|Seth Valley, Sullivan (vs Jefferson)
|2
|2
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Hayden Bates, Festus (vs Hillsboro)
|2
|4
|1
|4
|0
|0
|1
|500
|Kaleb Lamons, Affton (vs University City)
|3
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Sam Alles, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Parkway North)
|2
|3
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|666
|Calvin Gelle, John Burroughs (vs Clayton)
|4
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Daniel Gierer, Father McGivney (vs Althoff)
|2
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1000
|Cambrian Koch, Sullivan (vs Jefferson)
|3
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Gabe Smith, Father McGivney (vs Althoff)
|2
|3
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|666
|Tyler Pinkley, Pattonville (vs Goreville)
|2
|3
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|666
|John Spivey, Priory (vs Fort Zumwalt North)
|3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Parker Anderson, Hermann (vs Belle)
|2
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|666
|AJ Sutberry, Father McGivney (vs Althoff)
|2
|3
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|666
|Brayden Bircher, Highland (vs Alton)
|3
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Jacob Toombs, Mehlville (vs De Soto)
|2
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|666
|Nick Bonczkowski, Lindbergh (vs Marquette)
|2
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|666